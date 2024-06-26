ADVERTISEMENT
List of Kenyans who lost their lives in the Finance Bill protests

Lynet Okumu

Please stay updated and check if any of your family members are missing.

Protestors opposing the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protestors opposing the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi

The ongoing protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Kenya have resulted in significant unrest and tragic losses.

These protests, sparked by widespread discontent with the proposed tax hikes and economic measures, have seen numerous clashes between demonstrators and police forces.

Amid the chaos, several lives have been lost. According to Police Reforms Working Group Kenya (PRWG-K), about 23 protestors have been shot and killed in Nairobi.

Here is a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead so far

Rex Kanyike was shot and killed during the protests in Nairobi on June 20. His death marked one of the earliest and most shocking incidents in the series of demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

Kanyike's untimely demise has become a rallying point for many protesters.

The late Rex Masai
The late Rex Masai

READ: Kenyans react after police allegedly shoot & kill a protestor in Nairobi CBD

Evans Kiratu died on Thursday after being hit by a tear gas canister.

The use of tear gas has been a common tactic by police to disperse crowds, but in this case, it resulted in a fatality.

Eric Shieni, a university student set to graduate in September, was living in South B with his brother. Tragically, he died outside parliament during the protests on Tuesday.

His passing has left his family and friends devastated and has added fuel to the protesters' resolve.

The late Eric Shieni
The late Eric Shieni

David Chege, a graduate from JKUAT with a degree in Computer Science, was a freelance IT professional.

He also died outside parliament during Tuesday's protests.

His aspirations and potential contributions to the IT industry were abruptly cut short by the tragic events of that day.

Beasley Kamau went missing after he participated in the protests. Reports began circulating on Wednesday, June 26, that he was found dead at the City Mortuary.

His disappearance and subsequent discovery in the mortuary have intensified the public's outcry against the government's handling of the protests.

Youths protest against Finance Bill 2024 in Mombasa County
Youths protest against Finance Bill 2024 in Mombasa County
READ: Guard rewarded with cash over 10 times his salary for protecting protestors

Other bodies are yet to be confirmed as reports suggest there could be more fatalities, especially with the number of missing persons growing.

Concerns have also been raised about the deaths of more youth in Githurai, where police allegedly fired gunshots on Tuesday night. According to PRWG, police shot and killed about 30 people in the area.

We will list additional names as soon as they are confirmed. Please stay updated and check if any of your family members are missing.

The deaths of these individuals have cast a somber shadow over the Finance Bill protests.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi

In the wake of these tragic losses, there have been increasing calls for justice and police accountability.

Human rights organisations, civil society groups, and international observers have condemned the violence and called for thorough investigations into each death.

The public demands that those responsible be held accountable and that measures be put in place to prevent further loss of life.

