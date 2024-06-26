ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

List of Kenyans who lost their lives in the Finance Bill protests

Lynet Okumu

Please stay updated and check if any of your family members are missing.

Protestors opposing the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protestors opposing the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi

The protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Kenya have resulted in significant unrest and tragic losses.

Recommended articles

These protests, sparked by widespread discontent with the proposed tax hikes and economic measures, saw numerous clashes between demonstrators and police forces.

Amid the chaos, several lives were lost. According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), 39 people died & 361 were injured in the protests countrywide.

The dead are from Nairobi (17), Nakuru (3), Laikipia (1), Narok (1), Kajiado (3), Uasin Gishu (4), Kakamega (1), Kisumu (2), Kisii (1), Mombasa (3), Siaya (1), Kiambu (1) and Nandi (1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead so far.

The late Brian was shot on Tuesday during the Finance Bill protests in Narok county.

Rex Kanyike was shot and killed during the protests in Nairobi on June 20. His death marked one of the earliest and most shocking incidents in the series of demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanyike's untimely demise has become a rallying point for many protesters.

The late Rex Masai
The late Rex Masai Rex Masai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyans react after police allegedly shoot & kill a protestor in Nairobi CBD

Evans Kiratu died on Thursday after being hit by a tear gas canister.

ADVERTISEMENT

The use of tear gas has been a common tactic by police to disperse crowds, but in this case, it resulted in a fatality.

Eric Shieni, a university student set to graduate in September, was living in South B with his brother. Tragically, he died outside parliament during the protests on Tuesday.

His passing has left his family and friends devastated and has added fuel to the protesters' resolve.

The late Eric Shieni
The late Eric Shieni The late Eric Shieni Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

David Chege, a graduate of JKUAT with a degree in Computer Science, was a freelance IT professional.

He also died outside parliament during Tuesday's protests.

His aspirations and potential contributions to the IT industry were abruptly cut short by the tragic events of that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beasley Kamau went missing after he participated in the protests. Reports began circulating on Wednesday, June 26, that he was found dead at the City Mortuary.

His disappearance and subsequent discovery in the mortuary have intensified the public's outcry against the government's handling of the protests.

Nineteen-year-old Ibrahim Kamau was among the thousands of protesters who stormed parliament, urging legislators to vote against a finance bill that would raise taxes. Tragically, his life was cut short by two gunshot wounds to the neck.

Kamau had just finished high school and planned to study electrical work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve-year-old Kennedy Onyango was tragically killed during anti-tax protests in Rongai.

According to his family, Kennedy left the house that day to pick up a book he was sharing with a neighbor. He was reportedly shot eight times as the protests turned violent, filled with gunfire and looting.

Youths protest against Finance Bill 2024 in Mombasa County
Youths protest against Finance Bill 2024 in Mombasa County Youths protest against Finance Bill 2024 in Mombasa County Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Guard rewarded with cash over 10 times his salary for protecting protestors

ADVERTISEMENT

The deaths of these individuals and others that have not been confirmed have cast a somber shadow over the Finance Bill protests.

In the wake of these tragic losses, there have been increasing calls for justice and police accountability.

Human rights organisations, civil society groups, and international observers have condemned the violence and called for thorough investigations into each death.

The public demands that those responsible be held accountable and that measures be put in place to prevent further loss of life.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abiodun bows to pressure, promises to fix 120 Ogun roads after Twitter storm

Abiodun bows to pressure, promises to fix 120 Ogun roads after Twitter storm

CAN expresses concern over Borno suicide attacks

CAN expresses concern over Borno suicide attacks

Reps resolved only 40 petitions out of 240 in 1 year - Speaker Abbas

Reps resolved only 40 petitions out of 240 in 1 year - Speaker Abbas

Tinubu repositioning Nigeria’s judiciary to strengthen justice delivery – Wike

Tinubu repositioning Nigeria’s judiciary to strengthen justice delivery – Wike

Borno govt pays ₦507m WAEC registration fees for 20,075 poor students

Borno govt pays ₦507m WAEC registration fees for 20,075 poor students

Niger generated ₦3.5b IGR in May – Bago

Niger generated ₦3.5b IGR in May – Bago

IBEDC increases electricity tariff for Band A customers by ₦2.70

IBEDC increases electricity tariff for Band A customers by ₦2.70

Cross River tackles NCDC for including it among states affected by cholera outbreak

Cross River tackles NCDC for including it among states affected by cholera outbreak

Group petitions EFCC, ICPC against El-Rufai over alleged looting

Group petitions EFCC, ICPC against El-Rufai over alleged looting

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Yoweri Museveni arriving for the launch of the 2024 population census results

Museveni happy to have rejected birth control, as population hits 45.9million

Nurein Shiabu Migyimah

NDC parliamentary candidate suspended over sex with constituency secretary's wife

Young Catholic men are now less likely to decide to become priests [Freepik]

Churches in this country are losing followers — the consequences are serious

Toyota cars are so often stolen in South Africa that the Japanese manufacturer has started installing anti-theft technology designed specifically for the country [WSJ]

Thieves steal 66 cars per day in one of the most dangerous countries in the world