List of Kenyans who lost their lives in the Finance Bill protests

The protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Kenya have resulted in significant unrest and tragic losses.
These protests, sparked by widespread discontent with the proposed tax hikes and economic measures, saw numerous clashes between demonstrators and police forces.
Amid the chaos, several lives were lost. According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), 39 people died & 361 were injured in the protests countrywide.
The dead are from Nairobi (17), Nakuru (3), Laikipia (1), Narok (1), Kajiado (3), Uasin Gishu (4), Kakamega (1), Kisumu (2), Kisii (1), Mombasa (3), Siaya (1), Kiambu (1) and Nandi (1).
Here is a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead so far.
Brian Lemayian Kasaine
The late Brian was shot on Tuesday during the Finance Bill protests in Narok county.
Rex Kanyike
Rex Kanyike was shot and killed during the protests in Nairobi on June 20. His death marked one of the earliest and most shocking incidents in the series of demonstrations against the Finance Bill.
Kanyike's untimely demise has become a rallying point for many protesters.
Evans Kiratu
Evans Kiratu died on Thursday after being hit by a tear gas canister.
The use of tear gas has been a common tactic by police to disperse crowds, but in this case, it resulted in a fatality.
Eric Shieni
Eric Shieni, a university student set to graduate in September, was living in South B with his brother. Tragically, he died outside parliament during the protests on Tuesday.
His passing has left his family and friends devastated and has added fuel to the protesters' resolve.
David Chege
David Chege, a graduate of JKUAT with a degree in Computer Science, was a freelance IT professional.
He also died outside parliament during Tuesday's protests.
His aspirations and potential contributions to the IT industry were abruptly cut short by the tragic events of that day.
Beasley Kamau
Beasley Kamau went missing after he participated in the protests. Reports began circulating on Wednesday, June 26, that he was found dead at the City Mortuary.
His disappearance and subsequent discovery in the mortuary have intensified the public's outcry against the government's handling of the protests.
Ibrahim Kamau
Nineteen-year-old Ibrahim Kamau was among the thousands of protesters who stormed parliament, urging legislators to vote against a finance bill that would raise taxes. Tragically, his life was cut short by two gunshot wounds to the neck.
Kamau had just finished high school and planned to study electrical work.
Kennedy Onyango
Twelve-year-old Kennedy Onyango was tragically killed during anti-tax protests in Rongai.
According to his family, Kennedy left the house that day to pick up a book he was sharing with a neighbor. He was reportedly shot eight times as the protests turned violent, filled with gunfire and looting.
The deaths of these individuals and others that have not been confirmed have cast a somber shadow over the Finance Bill protests.
Calls for justice and reform
In the wake of these tragic losses, there have been increasing calls for justice and police accountability.
Human rights organisations, civil society groups, and international observers have condemned the violence and called for thorough investigations into each death.
The public demands that those responsible be held accountable and that measures be put in place to prevent further loss of life.