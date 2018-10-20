Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Leftist's party urges Brazil authorities to act on WhatsApp election

Leftist's party urges Brazil authorities to act on WhatsApp election messages

The Workers Party of leftist Brazilian presidential candidate Fernando Haddad on Friday urged electoral authorities to take swift action over a flood of misinformation by WhatsApp they blamed on the far-right frontrunner, Jair Bolsonaro.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leftist Brazilian presidential candidate Fernando Haddad accused far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro of being behind a "defamatory" WhatsApp campaign trafficking lies against him play

Leftist Brazilian presidential candidate Fernando Haddad accused far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro of being behind a "defamatory" WhatsApp campaign trafficking lies against him

(AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Workers Party of leftist Brazilian presidential candidate Fernando Haddad on Friday urged electoral authorities to take swift action over a flood of misinformation by WhatsApp they blamed on the far-right frontrunner, Jair Bolsonaro.

"We need urgent action. We are calling on the tribunal to speed things up," the party's leader, Gleisi Hoffmann, said in Brasilia after meeting the head of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Rosa Weber.

The plea was made a day after Haddad accused Bolsonaro of being behind a "defamatory" WhatsApp campaign trafficking lies against him, following a press report that companies had been hired to bulk message voters with attacks on the Workers Party.

Bolsonaro has denied the allegations, and said he was not responsible for what his supporters might do.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, is the preferred social media service for Brazilians. As an October 28 run-off between Bolsonaro and Haddad nears, the app is being used to transmit viral messages for and against each candidate.

The Workers Party contends the reported contracts to attack it on WhatsApp amount to illegal financing of Bolsonaro's campaign and has lodged a formal complaint with the electoral tribunal.

The tribunal has not said whether it would launch an investigation. Weber and other officials were to give a media conference on Sunday to talk about issues raised from the first round of the election on October 7.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 Russians 'will go to heaven' in event of nuclear war: Putinbullet
3 #MeToo personal for 'Handmaid's Tale' costume designerbullet

Related Articles

Politics Russia has allegedly been spreading far-right propaganda on Facebook to try and influence the US midterms — here it is (FB)
Tech Facebook is battling a tidal wave of fake news and misinformation on WhatsApp in Brazil (FB)
Tech Facebook's powerful new executive joined a protest march against 'crazed' Donald Trump just 3 months ago
Tech Facebook has hired Britain's former deputy prime minister as its global comms chief
Politics Jared Kushner is reportedly urging Trump to stand by the Saudi crown prince until the Khashoggi crisis blows over
ABU Student completes his final exams, tragically dies in accident hours after
Politics 'I’m not going to stop': Friend of missing journalist Khashoggi says Saudi government knew about a 'dangerous' secret project they were working on
Tech Uber is reportedly making a new service to provide short-term jobs in security, hospitality, and more
Tech Facebook built an election 'war room' to try and avoid repeating the mistakes of 2016 — here's what it's like inside (FB)

World

The vote approving Macedonia's name change is a crucial victory for Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who fought hard to win over several opposition MPS who threatened to kill the deal
Macedonia MPs vote to start name change process
A Greek soldier of United Nations mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) stands guard on March 2, 2008 at the entrance of Kososvska Mitrovica town, separating the Kosovo Serbs' and Kosovo Albanians' disctricts
US asks UN to prepare exit from Kosovo
US National Security Advisor John Bolton is heading to Moscow amid reports that Washington is pulling out of a landmark nuclear weapons treaty
Bolton headed to Russia amid fears US leaving nuclear deal
Saudi Arabia admitted that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in its Istanbul consulate
Saudi Arabia admits critic Khashoggi killed in Istanbul consulate
X
Advertisement