Lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels says she was arrested

Daniels was arrested at a club in Columbus, Ohio while performing an act she has done at nearly 100 strip clubs across America, Michael Avenatti wrote on Twitter.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels -- shown here speaking outside a US federal court in New York with her lawyer Michael Avenatti in April -- was arrested at a strip club in Ohio play

(AFP/File)

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, locked in a court battle with President Donald Trump over their alleged affair, was arrested Wednesday while performing at a strip club in what her lawyer described as a "politically motivated" setup.

Daniels was arrested at a club in Columbus, Ohio while performing an act she has done at nearly 100 strip clubs across America, Michael Avenatti wrote on Twitter.

He said Daniels was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her in a non-sexual way while on stage.

"This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges," Avenatti wrote.

"They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!!," he added.

Avenatti said in a later tweet that he expects Daniels to be released on bail "shortly" and charged with a misdemeanor for "touching."

"We will vehemently contest all charges," he wrote.

Daniels -- real name Stephanie Clifford -- is suing Trump and his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to nullify a 2016 non-disclosure agreement preventing her from speaking out about the affair she says she had with Trump in 2006.

Just days before the 2016 election, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence.

She is hoping to have the non-disclosure agreement thrown out on the grounds that it is not valid because Trump never signed it.

Through White House officials, Trump has denied the affair, although Cohen has admitted paying Daniels $130,000 as part of the agreement. He initially said he used his own money to pay Daniels and was not reimbursed by Trump.

However, Trump -- who initially denied knowledge of the payment -- subsequently conceded that Cohen was in fact reimbursed.

