More than 3.11 million people have now contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide, as of Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
- COVID-19 has now killed 216,667 globally.
- 961, 833 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.
- Germany has reported 1,304 more cases and 202 deaths, taking the country’s total to 157,641 cases and 6,115 deaths.
- 24,000 people have died from the coronavirus in France.
- Total cases in the Netherlands rose by 171 to 38,416, with 48 new deaths.
- In Turkey, COVID-19 has now killed 2,992 people.
- More than 1.01 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the United States and 58,605 have died.
- India is now nearing 30,000 coronavirus infections, second only to China in Asia.
- Italy has reported 201, 505 cases, with 27,359 deaths.
- 161,145 people have contracted COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, with 21,678 dying from the disease.
- 52 of Africa’s 54 countries have now reported COVID-19 cases. There have been 33,085 cases in Africa and 1,465 deaths.
- 10,004 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Africa.
- South Africa has the most cases in Africa with 4,793 cases.
- Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has reported 1,532 COVID-19 cases with 44 deaths across 33 of its 36 states and the federal capital city of Abuja.
- The 3 states with no reported infections in Nigeria are Cross River, Kogi, and Yobe.
*The figures used for this compilation are courtesy of Reuters, worldometers.info and WHO.