More than 3.11 million people have now contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide, as of Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

  • COVID-19 has now killed 216,667 globally. 
  • 961, 833 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.
  • Germany has reported 1,304 more cases and 202 deaths, taking the country’s total to 157,641 cases and 6,115 deaths.
  • 24,000 people have died from the coronavirus in France. 
  • Total cases in the Netherlands rose by 171 to 38,416, with 48 new deaths.
  • In Turkey, COVID-19 has now killed 2,992 people. 
  • More than 1.01 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the United States and 58,605 have died.
  • India is now nearing 30,000 coronavirus infections, second only to China in Asia.
  • Italy has reported 201, 505 cases, with 27,359 deaths.
  • 161,145 people have contracted COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, with 21,678 dying from the disease. 
  • 52 of Africa’s 54 countries have now reported COVID-19 cases. There have been 33,085 cases in Africa and 1,465 deaths.
  • 10,004 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Africa.
  • South Africa has the most cases in Africa with 4,793 cases.
  • Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has reported 1,532 COVID-19 cases with 44 deaths across 33 of its 36 states and the federal capital city of Abuja. 
  • The 3 states with no reported infections in Nigeria are Cross River, Kogi, and Yobe. 

____

*The figures used for this compilation are courtesy of Reuters, worldometers.info and WHO.