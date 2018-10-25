Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Lake Gazivode, troubled waters between Kosovo and Serbia

Lake Gazivode, troubled waters between Kosovo and Serbia

The 24-kilometre (15-mile) reservoir straddles the frontier separating Serbia and Kosovo, still locked in a diplomatic dispute 20 years after an ethnic rebellion split them apart.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lake Gazivode in northern Mitrovica reflects tense relations between Serbia and Kosovo, and the difficulty of any attempt to change their borders play Lake Gazivode, troubled waters between Kosovo and Serbia (AFP)

Controlled by Serbs but a key resource for Kosovo, the cool blue waters of Lake Gazivode reflect the chilly relationship between the former war foes over their contested border.

The 24-kilometre (15-mile) reservoir straddles the frontier separating Serbia and Kosovo, still locked in a diplomatic dispute 20 years after an ethnic rebellion split them apart.

Kosovo was a southern province of Serbia that broke away during a 1998-99 insurgency led by its ethnic Albanian majority. A NATO intervention stopped the war and put Kosovo under UN administration until it unilaterally declared independence in 2008 -- a move Belgrade has refused to recognise.

But now the two territories are under pressure to normalise relations in order to move forward in EU accession talks. Resolving the border issue is key to any agreement.

The proposal of a "land swap" as a way to break the deadlock gained traction in August after officials on both sides gave a nod to the possibility.

Local media speculated that an ethnic-Albanian slice of Serbia could be traded for a Serb-dominated region of northern Kosovo, home to Lake Gazivode.

Rights groups swiftly sounded the alarm over a proposal that would redraw the map along ethnic lines, recalling the bloodshed of the brutal break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

Lake Gazivode in northern Mitrovica is controlled by Serbs but is a key resource for Kosovo play

Lake Gazivode in northern Mitrovica is controlled by Serbs but is a key resource for Kosovo

(AFP)

But Gazivode and its 370 million cubic metres (13 billion cubic feet) of water offer another reminder of why altering the borders would be anything but simple.

Three-quarters of the lake lie in Kosovo's ethnic Serb-dominated north -- a region where Belgrade has maintained a strong influence and would naturally demand if a land swap was on the table.

But for Kosovo to give up Gazivode, a manmade lake created by a dam on the Ibar river, would threaten the drinking water supply of more than a third of its 1.8 million population.

The lake also supplies crucial cooling water for the two coal plants -- Kosovo A and Kosovo B -- that produce around 95 percent of Kosovo's electricity.

"Without Gazivode, Kosovo would be without electricity," said Srdjan Vulovic, head of the Belgrade-founded company Ibar which manages the lake.

Yet he maintains that "the right to manage Gazivode belongs to Serbia", saying it was Belgrade who repaid the $90 million (78 million-euro) loan to build the dam under the former Yugoslavia in the 1970s.

Rival photo shoots

 

The lake became a stage for diplomatic theatre in September, after planned talks between the presidents of Serbia and Kosovo fell apart at the last minute in Brussels, where the EU is moderating their negotiations.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic pushed ahead with a controversial visit to Lake Gazivode, despite opposition from Pristina's leaders, who eventually relented.

"There was pressure from the European Union ... we had no choice," Kosovo's Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Lake Gazivode "shows in the clearest way the extent of the problem we face, our differences, our bitter political struggles" with Kosovo play

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Lake Gazivode "shows in the clearest way the extent of the problem we face, our differences, our bitter political struggles" with Kosovo

(AFP)

Standing near the dam that workers had decorated with a Serbian flag, Vucic described the lake as a symbol of the stalemate.

"Gazivode shows in the clearest way the extent of the problem we face, our differences, our bitter political struggles," he said.

Three weeks later, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci countered with a photo shoot on a boat in the lake, which is known in Albanian as Ujman.

"A normal visit to one of our beauties," Thaci said at the time.

Kosovo's chief negotiator with Serbia, Avni Arifi, has warned it would be "inappropriate" to "launch any debate about the lake" in future EU-led talks.

"It is a Kosovo resource... and we are not talking about our resources with Serbia," he told AFP.

Kosovo's Achilles' heel

Agon Dida, a Pristina-based expert on energy issues, said Kosovo's "independence and stability" would be at risk if the lake became Serbian territory.

"Vucic and his political friends in Serbia know very well that (the lake) is Kosovo's Achilles' heel," he told AFP.

Talks over who owns Lake Gazivode in northern Mitrovica remain at an impasse play

Talks over who owns Lake Gazivode in northern Mitrovica remain at an impasse

(AFP)

That keeps the talks at an impasse, with both sides claiming ownership of the lake's waters.

"Gazivode is everything for us," said Suzana Maksimovic, who lives in the northern Serb-dominated half of Mitrovica, the Kosovo city divided between ethnic Serbs and Albanians.

"It's our property, as was Kosovo," added the 54-year-old unemployed woman.

Yet Besim Musa, an ethnic Albanian from the city's southern bank, disagrees.

"Serbs can say what they want, but the lake remains ours," said the 31-year-old taxi driver.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidatebullet
3 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram UN urges more support for Nigeria
Roxana Baldetti Former Guatemalan vice president sentenced to prison for fraud
In Bangladesh Kids turn the tide on climate change aboard floating schools
Flood Disaster Death toll climbs to over 200 in Nigeria flooding: relief agency
Ebola WHO revises DR Congo virus risk to 'very high'
In DRC Kivu, Africa's Great Lakes battleground
Boko Haram 6 die as jihadists attacks Lake Chad
In Kenya On Lake Victoria ferries, passengers pray and hope for the best
Migingo Island: a rocky marriage between Uganda and Kenya
Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after rest

World

Career diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde has been Ethiopia's ambassador to France, Djibouti, Senegal and the regional bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)
Ethiopia appoints Africa's only female president
A picture taken from the Israeli side of the border fence in Naharayim also known as Baqura, shows a Jordanian national flag flying at a military outpost on October 22, 2018
Domestic pressures behind Jordan move to reclaim land from Israel
Syrian civilians leave rebel-held territory under the watchful eye of government and Russian troops at the Abu Duhur checkpoint on the eastern edge of Idlib province on October 23, 2018
'Fiercest' shellfire yet around Syria truce zone: monitor
Meghan won over the locals in Tonga with her red dress, the same colour as the Tongan flag
Harry and Meghan's island-hopping royal tour hits Tonga
X
Advertisement