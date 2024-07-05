BREAKING: Labour heading for landslide victory in UK election, exit poll shows

Millions of UK citizens went to the polls on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in a snap election called by the Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak.

Meanwhile, an exit poll conducted by a polling company and commissioned by broadcasters including the BBC, ITV and Sky said Starmer’s Labour Party will win the general election with 410 seats.

The poll put the Conservatives on 131 seats, Liberal Democrats (Lib Dem) on 61, Support for the Scottish National Party (SNP) 10, Reform 13, Plaid Cymru 4, Green 2, and others 19 seats.

