A government spokesman disclosed this after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“This decision does not include cargo aircraft and planes carrying Kuwaitis evacuated from abroad,’’ the official said.

According to the official, the government has also given employees a two-week holiday starting from Thursday.

ALSO READ: These are the latest facts and figures of the Coronavirus in Nigeria

“Gatherings in markets, cafes and health clubs will also be prohibited,’’ he added.

Report says the steps are the latest in a series of precautionary measures in the Gulf country that has recorded a total of 72 confirmed virus cases