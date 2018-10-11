Pulse.ng logo
Kurdish, Iraqi forces arrest IS financiers: coalition

Ten members of a key financial network for the Islamic State network have been arrested in Iraq, the US-led coalition fighting the jihadists announced Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iraqi commandos and Kurdish counter-terrorism forces have arrested members of the al-Rawi network, the key financial network for the Islamic State

(AFP/File)

Iraqi commandos and Kurdish counter-terrorism forces arrested the members of the al-Rawi network in operations October 7-9 in Baghdad and Erbil in northern Iraq, the coalition said in a statement.

According to the coalition commander, US Army Lieutenant General Paul LaCamera, the arrests "deal a major blow to the desperate attempts by ISIS to re-emerge in Iraq."

"Those who provide support to ISIS, in any way, will face the consequences," he said.

Fawaz Muhammad Jubayr al-Rawi, who headed the network, was killed in June 2017 during a strike in Albu Kamal in eastern Syria.

The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on al-Rawi and his company in 2016.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

