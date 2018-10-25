Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Koreas remove guns from Cold War truce village

Koreas remove guns from Cold War truce village

The Joint Security Area -- also known as the truce village of Panmunjom -- has historically been both a flashpoint and a key location for diplomacy between the two Koreas ever since their split in 1953.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A North Korean solider stares at the South Korean side of the Panmunjom truce village play Koreas remove guns from Cold War truce village (AFP)

The two Koreas were removing the last remaining firearms and guard posts on Thursday from a Cold War era truce village where armed soldiers have stared each other down for decades, Seoul's defence ministry said.

The Joint Security Area -- also known as the truce village of Panmunjom -- has historically been both a flashpoint and a key location for diplomacy between the two Koreas ever since their split in 1953.

It is the only spot along the tense, 250-kilometre (155-mile) frontier where soldiers from North Korea and the US-led United Nations Command stand face to face.

By Friday, all guards will be disarmed, ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo said, part of a recent diplomatic thaw between the two foes that has gathered pace.

"I am aware that it is going according to plan," Choi told reporters.

Panmunjom was where the armistice that ended the bitter Korean War was signed.

It was a designated neutral zone until the "axe murder incident" in 1976, when North Korean soldiers attacked a work party trying to chop down a tree inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), leaving two US army officers dead.

Once demilitarised, the JSA will be guarded by 35 unarmed personnel from each side and "freedom of movement" will be allowed for visitors and tourists, according to a military pact signed between the two Koreas last month.

South and North Korea -- which are technically still at war -- agreed to take measures to ease military tensions on their border at a meeting in Pyongyang last month between President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un.

The two sides finished removing landmines at the JSA -- which has been increasingly used for talks between the two Koreas -- last week as part of the deal.

The September summit was the third this year between the leaders, as a remarkable rapprochement takes hold on the peninsula. Moon has advocated engagement with the isolated North to nudge it toward denuclearisation.

The two Koreas and the UN Command, which is included as it retains jurisdiction over the southern half of the JSA, will conduct a joint verification until Saturday.

The UNC chief, US general Vincent Brooks, told reporters in August that as UN commander he supported initiatives that could reduce military tensions.

But he added that as commander of the combined US-South Korean forces -- one of his other roles -- he felt there was a "reasonable degree of risk" in Seoul's plans to dismantle guard posts near the DMZ.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidatebullet
3 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet

Related Articles

Denuclearisation China, Russia push to ease North Korea sanctions as Seoul mulls options
US hopes to receive senior N. Korean to prepare summit
Beautiful Days Movie portrays North Korea refugee's past and hope
North Korea Pyongyang says peace treaty no bargaining chip for denuclearisation
In Asia Busan film festival seeks 'reunion' after ferry tragedy row
Korean Relations Two Koreas remove landmines at tense border
China Russia call at UN for easing of N.Korea sanctions
Pompeo US Secretary of State heads back to North Korea with historic deal in play
Shinzo Abe Japan PM open to summit with N. Korea's Kim
In South Korea Ashes of war to holiday gift: Spam Spam Spam

World

Meghan won over the locals in Tonga with her red dress, the same colour as the Tongan flag
Harry and Meghan's island-hopping royal tour hits Tonga
Two boys, aged three and four, have been taken into care in France after their father fed them almost exclusively on Coca-Cola
Father of two jailed in France for feeding them on Coca-Cola
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman addresses the Future Investment Initiative (FII)
Saudi crown prince deplores 'repulsive' Khashoggi murder in first comments
Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda is set to arrive back in Japan on Thursday evening after three years in captivity
Freed Japanese journalist says Syria kidnap ordeal was 'hell'
X
Advertisement