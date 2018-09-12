Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his body

news

On Monday 10 September 2018, the mortal remains of Busumuru Kofi Annan touch soil where his placenta was buried.

The Former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Kofi Annan who gave up the ghost on 18 August 2018 arrived in Ghana ahead of a three-day burial ceremony. The once energetic peacekeeper was whisked away by death after suffering from a short illness in Bern, Switzerland.

Among the convoy was his widow, Nane Maria Annan, children and selected executives of the UN. The body was received at the Kotoka International Airport amidst a solemn ceremony which was headed by the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo. The Ghana Armed Forces received the convoy on behalf of the people.

The main burial ceremony will be on September 13 before he is laid to rest at the new Military Cemetery.

This video of Kofi Annang’s daughter crying when his body arrived in Ghana on Monday is just sad.

Watch below: