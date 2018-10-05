Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Kivu, Africa's Great Lakes battleground

In DRC Kivu, Africa's Great Lakes battleground

The fighting inflicts on Kivu -- which is divided into North and South provinces -- near-daily killings, rape, mutilations and other atrocities, with scores of militia in the field.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Map of the Democratic Republic of Congo, locating Bukavu, where Doctor Denis Mukwege treats women at Panzi hospital play

Map of the Democratic Republic of Congo, locating Bukavu, where Doctor Denis Mukwege treats women at Panzi hospital

(AFP)

The Democratic Republic of Congo's region of Kivu, where 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner doctor Denis Mukwege is based, has been caught up in conflict and war for 24 years.

The fighting inflicts on Kivu -- which is divided into North and South provinces -- near-daily killings, rape, mutilations and other atrocities, with scores of militia in the field.

Here is some background about the battleground on the DRC's unstable eastern border with Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

24 years of conflict

Bigger than Portugal, the region spiralled into catastrophe in 1994 when the genocidal killings in Rwanda sent a flood of ethnic Tutsis, the main targets of the rampage, across the border into Kivu.

They were followed by tens of thousands of members of Rwanda's Hutu group after their leaders were ousted from power a few weeks later by Tutsis.

This made the Kivu provinces home to militias from both groups, along with large numbers of refugees.

Mobutu Sese Seko, the DR Congo ruler from 1966 to 1997, played the nationalist card in the 1980s to turn residents of Kivu against Rwandan immigrants.

It resulted in two wars that began in the Kivu region and shook the whole of vast DR Congo between 1996 and 1997 and then again from 1998 to 2003.

Africa's 'Great War'

In the first war, Rwandan strongman Paul Kagame, a Tutsi, backed a campaign by rebel Laurent-Desire Kabila to overthrow dictator Mobutu, who was ousted in 1997.

Kagame's forces entered the country to settle scores with Hutus who had taken part in the genocide.

But the hundreds of thousands of civilian refugees there were the main victims.

Once in power, Kabila turned against his Rwandan and Ugandan allies, expelling their forces -- and the second Congo war erupted.

It drew in nine African countries and more than two dozen armed groups, by some estimates causing more than five million deaths from violence, disease and starvation.

Some historians have dubbed the conflict "the Great War of Africa".

Militants and massacres

Fighting in Kivu continues today at a lower intensity, with sexual and ethnic violence on the rise in a situation described by the UNHCR as anarchy.

According to the Congo Research Group, a study project at New York University, 134 armed groups are active across both provinces.

One is the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group of rebels dominated by hardline Ugandan Muslims, accused of massacres around the North Kivu's regional hub Beni.

The region has also been hit by Ebola, with attacks by armed opposition groups interfering with the work of World Health Organization there.

In the most recent Ebola outbreak, the 10th in DRC's history, at least 100 people have died since August 1 in the eastern part of North Kivu, the agency says.

'Blood minerals'

Many of the militias rival each other to exploit and traffic Kivu's rich mineral resources, so-called "blood minerals".

These include gold, coltan and cassiterite which are particularly coveted by the telecommunications industry.

The Kivus also have rich agricultural and forestry resources.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
2 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
3 In Russia NASA skeptical on sabotage theory after mystery ISS leakbullet

Related Articles

Lake Edward Fish shortage sparks conflict on Africa's Great Lakes
Lake Edward 12 fishermen killed in Uganda/Congo clashes: official
In Nigeria Banned weapons stoke deadly violence
East Africa Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated'
Global Survey Land decay to displace tens of millions, scientists warn
In Colombia Humanity imperiled by abuse of life-giving Nature: reports
Boko Haram US urges Nigeria to change tactics against terrorists
In Cameroon 12 European hostages freed in troubled anglophone
Boko Haram Terrorists will take years to 'eliminate' - United Nations
In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concerns

World

Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad, an advocate for the Yazidi community in Iraq and a survivor of sexual enslavement by Islamic State jihadists, "defended our shared values"
Antonio Guterres UN chief says Nobel Peace Prize winners 'defended our values'
Yazidi pilgrims gather at their holiest shrinein Lalish in northern Iraq for the start of a seven-day celebration coinciding with that one of their, Nadia Murad, had won the Nobel Peace Prize on October 5, 2018
In Iraq Yazidis celebrate Murad's Nobel prize as they mark top ritual
A worker checking the printing of circuit boards at a factory in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province
Trump US President report bemoans Pentagon reliance on Chinese parts
British Police Community Support Officers stand outside the home of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned in March 2018
In Russia Military intelligence's embarrassing blunders
X
Advertisement