24-year-old man confesses to killing his 40-year-old boss in suspected love triangle

The suspect, identified as Mbuvi confessed to killing his partner named Serah after a disagreement that has been linked to a love triangle.

Kyethani Location Chief, Mwikali Musili who confirmed the incident explained that Mbuvi worked for Serah and had a romantic affair with her before another man came into the picture, with wrangles ensuing.

“The suspect says that he lived with the woman, they were couples. Recently another man from Garissa came, and the wrangles began,” the administrator explained.

The Chief noted that after a disagreement, Mbuvi who is not well known in the area ended Serah’s life by hitting her with a wood.

After committing the heinous act, the suspect reportedly confessed to the murder and irate neighbours descended on him.

Police had a difficult time rescuing him from the irate mob that was baying for his blood.

He was taken to Mwingi level 4 hospital for treatment before being processed and arraigned in court.

Suspect's remarks at family event before murder

David Mbuvi, a brother to the deceased shared that a neighbour called him to inform him of the incident.

He added that a few days ago during an event at the homestead, the murder suspect said that death would visit the home before the end of the week and he appears to have made this a reality going by the incident.

“I don’t know where Mbuvi hails from, but he has been staying here for some time. On Saturday we had an event here and he said someone in this homestead will die before the week ended,” said Daniel Mbuvi stated.

The body of the deceased was moved to Mwingi level 4 hospital mortuary.

Editor's Note: