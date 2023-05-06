King, Queen appear on Buckingham Palace balcony to acknowledge crowds

Charles and Camilla in lavish robes and wearing their crowns returned with a wave the cheers of the crowds, who filled The Mall after braving downpours to see a colourful ceremonial military procession not seen for 70 years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the monarch as did the pages of honour.

The royals watched a flypast from the balcony, which was scaled down to include only helicopters and the Red Arrows due to the poor weather.

The family spent a little under 10 minutes on the balcony before going back inside, but the King and Queen re-emerged moments later to loud cheers.

Camilla then called for their pages to help them rearrange their trains.