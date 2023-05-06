The sports category has moved to a new website.
King, Queen appear on Buckingham Palace balcony to acknowledge crowds

News Agency Of Nigeria

The royals watched a flypast from the balcony, which was scaled down to include only helicopters and the Red Arrows due to the poor weather.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla in lavish robes and wearing their crowns return with a wave the cheers of the crowds and set the seal on their historic coronation day with a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance to acknowledge the nation..
Charles and Camilla in lavish robes and wearing their crowns returned with a wave the cheers of the crowds, who filled The Mall after braving downpours to see a colourful ceremonial military procession not seen for 70 years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the monarch as did the pages of honour.

The royals watched a flypast from the balcony, which was scaled down to include only helicopters and the Red Arrows due to the poor weather.

The family spent a little under 10 minutes on the balcony before going back inside, but the King and Queen re-emerged moments later to loud cheers.

Camilla then called for their pages to help them rearrange their trains.

They went back into the palace shortly before 2:40 pm (1340 GMT), with the King lingering for one final wave.

