Kim Kardashian and Leeds owner help to save Afghanistan girls

Pulse Contributor Seye Omidiora

The American celebrity and Leeds United funded the flight that airlifted the female Afghanistan football team.

Kim Kardashian of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame has helped Khalida Popal, former Afghanistan captain, fund the flight of the female Afghanistan football team players to the United Kingdom, alongside Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani last Thursday.

The former Afghanistan footballer had been soliciting funds to move the female footballers as far away from Afghanistan as possible to avoid the ongoing Taliban onslaught in the country.

The piece of news came in the form of Popal’s tweets that appreciated the contributors’ efforts in securing the safe passage of the athletes from Afghanistan to the United Kingdom

Although the Taliban government that currently reigns in Afghanistan has insisted that they would not harm or discriminate against women in their government, it has not prevented the female athletes from finding their way out of the country.

Australia had initially lobbied and safely moved about 50 female athletes when the Taliban government was just getting ushered in, this new set of women who had initially been stationed in Pakistan where they were awaiting safe passage to the UK till Thursday when they finally got moved.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

