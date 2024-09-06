Kim Jong Un executes officials over flood that claimed 4,000 lives

The executions, which took place in late August, were reportedly carried out on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.

Kim expressed outrage over what he described as an "unacceptable loss" of life and called for strict punishment for those responsible.

Among those dismissed from office was Kang Bong-hoon, a prominent provincial leader. The identities of other executed officials remain undisclosed.

The North Korean leader had earlier visited flood-ravaged areas, acknowledging the extensive damage and stating that recovery efforts would take months.

Despite providing shelter for displaced citizens, particularly vulnerable groups in Pyongyang, the regime has faced internal and external criticism.

North Korea denies figures of flood victims

While North Korean media confirmed the dismissals, Kim Jong Un rejected claims that the death toll had reached 4,000, accusing South Korea of spreading "false rumours" to harm North Korea's image.

This latest wave of executions comes amid a surge in public punishments in North Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the annual rate reportedly increasing tenfold.