Kiev hit by horrific Russian strikes – Ukrainian foreign minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ukraine’s foreign minister on Friday said the capital Kiev had suffered ‘horrific’ Russian strikes akin to the city’s attack by Nazi Germany.

Kiev hit by horrific Russian strikes – Ukrainian foreign minister (Al Jeera)

“Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv.

“Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one,” Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

However, Kuleba has again called for tough sanctions against Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin, calling for countries to sever all ties with Moscow and “kick Russia out of everywhere.”

“Stop Putin. Isolate Russia,” he wrote.

