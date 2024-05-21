Key highlights from Day 1 of Ruto's U.S. state visit [Photos & Videos]

Honoring the Legacy of President Carter

President Ruto opened his U.S. visit with a speech at the Carter Presidential Library, where he praised the virtues of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

He discussed significant strides in Kenya's democratic governance and health sectors, influenced by Carter's legacy.

President Ruto announced new educational exchange programs, reinforcing the socio-economic ties between the two nations.

President William Ruto speaking at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta. Pulse Live Kenya

“It is a great privilege for me to be here today at this iconic center, a hub of noble endeavors and a fitting tribute to the global legacy of a distinguished American leader and humanitarian,” President Ruto remarked.

Championing Environmental Sustainability

Continuing his engagement, President Ruto emphasized Kenya's commitment to combating climate change, citing numerous environmental initiatives like reforestation and renewable energy investments.

He appealed for international cooperation, advocating for a fair financial system to support developing countries in their sustainable practices.

"Kenya is at the forefront of mobilizing a global response to the climate crisis, underscoring our dedication to environmental sustainability," President Ruto declared.

Advocating for Peace and Security

At the same venue, the President reiterated Kenya's role in fostering regional peace, emphasizing its leadership in African Union reforms.

He highlighted the necessity of collaborative efforts among African nations to tackle security challenges and promote stability across the continent.

“Kenya is committed to regional peace and security, leading in African Union reforms,” he stated, outlining Kenya’s advocacy for greater cooperation among African nations to address shared security concerns.

Upholding Democratic Values

President Ruto also underscored the importance of the year for global democracy, noting the critical elections occurring worldwide, including in the U.S. He took pride in Kenya's advancements in electoral integrity, emphasizing the nation's dedication to free and fair elections.

"This year is pivotal for democracy worldwide, with many nations, including the U.S., heading to the polls," he noted, reflecting on the global democratic landscape.

A Visit to The Martin Luther King Jr. Center

The President's tour continued at The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

Here, he drew comparisons between the legacies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Jimmy Carter, celebrating their contributions to democracy and justice, and underlining their impact on global leadership.

“In embracing the enduring legacies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Jimmy Carter, we are reminded of the powerful impact that individuals can have in shaping history and advancing democracy and justice,” President Ruto reflected during his visit.

Strengthening Health Partnerships at the CDC

At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Headquarters, President Ruto discussed enhancing the U.S.-Kenya health collaboration.

He witnessed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at supporting Kenya's public health initiatives and strengthening its HIV Program.

“The United States of America has been Kenya’s true ally in healthcare—from infrastructure pioneering research to the tackling of infectious diseases. We intend to escalate this journey of partnership, including the local manufacturing of vaccines for the prosperity of all,” he shared.

President William Ruto at the Centre for Disease Control Headquarters in Atlanta on May 21, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Engaging the Kenyan Diaspora

The day concluded with an interaction with the Kenyan diaspora at the Cobb Galleria Centre, where President Ruto engaged with Kenyans living in the U.S., discussing developments and national interests.

President Ruto's first day in the U.S. encapsulated a series of strategic engagements that showcased his commitment to not only strengthening bilateral ties but also addressing global challenges through cooperation, sustainability, and inclusive development.