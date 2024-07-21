RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Kenyans in U.S camp at IMF Headquarters in Washington, stage protests

Charles Ouma

The protesters made it clear that their mission is to urge IMF not to loan Kenya any money, alleging that previous loans have either been lost through corruption or used carelessly with little to show for the same.

Kenyans in U.S camp at IMF Headquarters in Washington, stage protests
Kenyans in U.S camp at IMF Headquarters in Washington, stage protests

Kenyans living in the United States of America (USA) have taken protests to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington DC.

Recommended articles

Waving the Kenyan flag, scores of Kenyans camped at the IMF headquarters on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in a bid to pile pressure on the body.

Kenyans have in recent days faulted IMF for giving loans to the government with little or no accountability structures to ensure that the funds are used properly.

Consequently, a significant chunk ends up stolen by government officials and unscrupulous individuals via corruption.

With nothing to show for it, taxpayers then end up paying for loans whose benefits they cannot tell.

Legendary Kenyan rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare AKA Nonini who is currently based in the US is among those who turned up for the protests.

READ: Kenyans react as Raila changes tune on dialogue with demands to Ruto in terse statement

A video shared by Nonini shows the protesters chanting anti IMF slogans and protest songs.

Comrades eeeh, comrades aaaah. Kenya Viva Kenya. When we lose our fear they lose their power. IMF chini..IMF down. Wakwende ama wasikwende. Waanguke nayo ama? A protester could be heard stating, with many voices responding.

The protesters made it clear that their mission is to urge IMF not to loan Kenya any money, alleging that previous loans have either been lost through corruption or used carelessly with little to show for the same.

“We are here today to pass a very important message to the IMF, that we are tired of your exploitation, that we are tired of your manipulation, and that you should leave Kenya now. For many years we have asked the IMF to stop loaning Kenya money,” a protester with a microphone in the video is heard saying.

“Kenyans today protesting outside the offices of IMF international monetary fund Headquarters in Washington DC! Mambo ni Vulai LIVE,” Nonini stated, making it clear the protests were live as at the time he was sharing the video.

READ: Aisha Jumwa heckled after hinting at possible reappointment to cabinet by Ruto [Video]

Government spending, loans and corruption have been a key part of discussions that sparked nationwide protests as Kenyans rejected more taxes imposed by the government.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

People are angry, Tinubu's ₦70k minimum wage can only buy a bag of rice - Ndume

People are angry, Tinubu's ₦70k minimum wage can only buy a bag of rice - Ndume

Hardship: Reps member gifts child SUV for graduating from secondary school, Nigerians react

Hardship: Reps member gifts child SUV for graduating from secondary school, Nigerians react

Our diesel meets international standard, importers get dubious certifications - Dangote

Our diesel meets international standard, importers get dubious certifications - Dangote

₦70k minimum wage not solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges – LP

₦70k minimum wage not solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges – LP

JTF destroys illegal refining sites, intercepts 14 boats in Abia

JTF destroys illegal refining sites, intercepts 14 boats in Abia

Hundreds of Makurdi residents homeless as flood wreaks havoc in Benue

Hundreds of Makurdi residents homeless as flood wreaks havoc in Benue

Ruto warns the media over 'irresponsible reporting’ during anti-government demos

Ruto warns the media over 'irresponsible reporting’ during anti-government demos

Dangote scraps planned investment in steel after FG's monopoly accusation

Dangote scraps planned investment in steel after FG's monopoly accusation

Sowore lists Tinubu, Yakubu, Cardoso among those inciting Nigerians to riot

Sowore lists Tinubu, Yakubu, Cardoso among those inciting Nigerians to riot

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Trending

Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt / Getty Image

Trump returns from hospital after assassination attempt; shooter identified

President Yoweri Museveni

Museveni explains why Uganda can’t mass export beef yet

Protesters stage a sit-in along Thika Road demanding justice for the late Denzel Omondi who disappeared on June 25 and his body was later discovered in a Juja quarry [Image Credit: Tobiko Abraham]

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

Donald Trump gets helped off the stage by aides in Pennsylvania on July 13 after an assassination attempt.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Who is Thomas Crooks, Trump shooter who came inches close to taking out ex-President?