Kazakhstan President gave kill order to quell protests

He made the revelation to audiences in a televised address of the nation after the unrests that have been ravaging the country came to a violent head with protesters killed in a contrived effort to clear the country’s streets of protests.

Following the arrival of Russian paratroopers that responded to the President’s international call for ‘support’, the country’s law enforcement launched an offensive against protesters in conjunction with the visiting paratroopers.

The situation in the country has been dire recently with reports of an escalation in the level of protests against fuel price increase having escalated since Sunday that it reportedly began.

In his response to the worst protests the country has witnessed since its independence about 30 years ago, the President took a hard stance that has culminated in a nationwide state of emergency that has enabled him to take these lethal steps against protesters.

In his address, Tokayev said: “I have given the order to law enforcement and the army to shoot to kill without warning.

“Those who don’t surrender will be eliminated.”