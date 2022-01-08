RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Kazakhstan President gave kill order to quell protests

Seye Omidiora

The President has admitted to giving the order in a televised address.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has admitted to giving security forces in the country orders to kill in their quest to quell rising protests in the Central Asian country.

He made the revelation to audiences in a televised address of the nation after the unrests that have been ravaging the country came to a violent head with protesters killed in a contrived effort to clear the country’s streets of protests.

Following the arrival of Russian paratroopers that responded to the President’s international call for ‘support’, the country’s law enforcement launched an offensive against protesters in conjunction with the visiting paratroopers.

The situation in the country has been dire recently with reports of an escalation in the level of protests against fuel price increase having escalated since Sunday that it reportedly began.

In his response to the worst protests the country has witnessed since its independence about 30 years ago, the President took a hard stance that has culminated in a nationwide state of emergency that has enabled him to take these lethal steps against protesters.

In his address, Tokayev said: “I have given the order to law enforcement and the army to shoot to kill without warning.

“Those who don’t surrender will be eliminated.”

This he said whilst putting paid to international calls for him to negotiate with protesters.

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

