Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Kavanaugh: Can you execute a man who can't remember his crime?

Kavanaugh US Supreme Court case: can you execute a man who can't remember his crime?

The US Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case that will likely have much broader meaning than for just one person: it could apply to the large population of aging inmates in American prisons facing execution.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A question before the US Supreme Court: Can a man who suffers dementia and cannot remember his crime or conviction be put to death? play

A question before the US Supreme Court: Can a man who suffers dementia and cannot remember his crime or conviction be put to death?

(AFP/File)

Vernon Madison killed an Alabama police officer in 1985, and was convicted and sentenced to death nine years later.

But after two debilitating strokes while in prison, his lawyers say he can't remember the crime he committed or why he is to be executed.

The US Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case that will likely have much broader meaning than for just one person: it could apply to the large population of aging inmates in American prisons facing execution.

The eight judges of the high court who heard Tuesday's arguments must weigh whether capital punishment for the 68 year old Madison, already delayed several times, is ethical and legal, based on the US Constitution's prohibition of "cruel and unusual punishment."

Critical could be who fills the ninth seat: conservative nominee Brett Kavanaugh's approval has been stalled as he faces sexual abuse allegations.

Inmate with dementia faces execution

Madison shot a policeman in the head twice when the officer tried to intervene in a domestic dispute in 1985 in the city of Mobile. But it took nine years to gain a final verdict, after the initial verdicts in his first two trials were overturned over procedural issues.

In 2015 and 2016, Madison suffered two severe strokes. Today he is almost blind, cannot walk without assistance, and suffers from incontinence.

His memory is so impaired that he can no longer recite the alphabet and frequently requests visits from his mother, who has been dead for years.

He does not remember his crime or the trials he underwent that placed him on death row.

If someone is fragile and confused, under the Constitution's 8th amendment "it is simply not humane to execute him," Madison's attorney Bryan Stevenson told the high court Tuesday.

Growing problem

"Not remembering your crime is not enough," argued Alabama deputy attorney general Thomas Govan.

Conservative Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could be the deciding vote in the Madison case if he is approved by the Senate play

Conservative Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could be the deciding vote in the Madison case if he is approved by the Senate

(POOL/Getty Images)

"He is able to understand the nature of the criminal proceeding," said Govan.

If the state stops executing people who don't remember their crimes, he added, "no inmate would ever admit committing a crime."

The case raises a legal issue the Supreme Court has yet to rule upon.

While the high court has ruled in the past against executing people found insane, it has not considered specifically the issue of lack of memory of the crime or trial.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor questioned what is the meaning of a sentence "if you can't rationally appreciate why you are put to death."

Justice Stephen Breyer said it is an important issue beyond Madison's case, given the number of advanced-age convicts awaiting execution.

In 2011 nearly four percent of the death row population was over 65, around 100 individuals.

"Many detainees are in their 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and possibly 80s and have been on the death row for 20, 30, 40 years. This will become a more common problem," Breyer said.

Kavanaugh could determine ruling

More broadly, the case could test the court's longstanding tilt toward protecting criminals from punishments that can be considered "cruel and unusual."

In several key rulings, former justice Anthony Kennedy, a moderate who retired in July, sided with the court's four liberals in broad interpretations of the 8th amendment.

Kavanaugh, if approved, is expected to side with the four current conservatives and turn the court solidly to the right. If he votes on the case, Madison might not gain a reprieve.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at war...bullet
2 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
3 In Slovakia Fourth person charged in journalist's murderbullet

Related Articles

Kavanaugh Raw emotion, smattering of laughs at hearing
Kavanaugh Former classmate says Trump court nominee lied about his drinking
In New York Festival urges aid, equality amid security panic
Trump US President says Supreme Court pick's sex accuser should testify
Trump US President Supreme Court pick denies 1980s sexual assault story
World Trump giving a fresh look to hardiman for supreme court
Kavanaugh Judge's sex assault accuser negotiates over US Senate showdown
Kavanaugh White House denies 'micromanaging' inquiry into high court pick
Trump Battle lines drawn in Senate over US president Supreme Court pick
Donald Trump Senate panel backs US president's Supreme Court pick Kavanaugh

World

Thousands of tourists descended on Thailand's Maya Bay each day before the ban
In Thailand Thai bay made famous in 'The Beach' shut indefinitely
Mount Soputan volcano spewed ash 4,000 metres into the air
Sulawesi Indonesia's Mount Soputan erupts on tsunami-hit island
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had sought to assuage concerns over the budget by vowing to speed up efforts to reduce public debt
Italy Country to bow to Brussels, cut deficit targets: reports
The guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur in the South China Sea
US-China Amid trade spat, military tensions soar between both nations
X
Advertisement