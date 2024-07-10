ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Lawyer sheds tears narrating his abduction, being beaten & dumped 90km from home

Denis Mwangi

Kenya School of Law student council president Joshua Okayo was abducted from his home due to his involvement in the youth-led protests.

Kenya School of Law (KSL) student council president Joshua Okayo
Kenya School of Law (KSL) student council president Joshua Okayo

Joshua Okayo, the president of the student council at the Kenya School of Law (KSL), has shared a traumatic experience he endured after being abducted on June 26, 2024.

Recommended articles

The abduction took place shortly after Okayo participated in protests opposing the 2024 Finance Bill and various government malpractices.

Okayo was taken from his rented residence in Olerai, Rongai, by individuals believed to be security officers. He was blindfolded, forced into a vehicle, and driven around without direction while being incessantly interrogated about the protests.

Kenya School of Law (KSL) student council president Joshua Okayo
Kenya School of Law (KSL) student council president Joshua Okayo Kenya School of Law (KSL) student council president Joshua Okayo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

His abductors pressed him for details about the protests, including the financiers and the role of KSL students in the demonstrations.

For 30 grueling minutes, Okayo's captors interrogated him, breaking their silence only to demand information. Eventually, he was moved to another vehicle, where his ordeal continued.

Okayo was forced into the trunk of the car and driven around for hours before being placed in a dark room, still blindfolded and deprived of food and water.

The torture was severe. "They beat my chest, legs, and ankles, strangled me, and demanded information I didn't possess," Okayo recounted. Despite his honest responses, the captors were dissatisfied with his answers.

On the morning of June 28, Okayo's nightmare ended when his captors threw him out of a moving vehicle near the Maragua River in Murang'a County.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I rolled several times on the ground, too weak to move," he recalled.

Locals eventually discovered him, attended to his injuries, and helped him contact his family.

Okayo's ordeal began on June 25, when he joined friends in protests at the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

These protests were sparked by opposition to the Finance Bill 2024 and other issues such as government corruption and the appointment of unqualified individuals to key positions.

During the protests, a friend of Okayo's warned that participants faced three possible outcomes: some might be shot dead, others injured, and some might leave unharmed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Protestors during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya
Protestors during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya Protestors during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Most protestors believed it was worth risking their lives to ensure their voices were heard.

In response to the abductions and arbitrary arrests during the protests, the government has pledged to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki assured the public of the government's commitment to protecting constitutional rights and warned against exploiting peaceful protests to incite chaos.

Despite his harrowing experience, Okayo remains determined to fight for justice and support the protests.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#EndSARS: ECOWAS Court orders Nigeria to pay victims ₦2m compensation each

#EndSARS: ECOWAS Court orders Nigeria to pay victims ₦2m compensation each

Mahmoud congratulates Wike’s wife on elevation as Appeal Court Judge

Mahmoud congratulates Wike’s wife on elevation as Appeal Court Judge

FG places ₦1m bounty on wanted father who allegedly defiled 3-yr-old daughter

FG places ₦1m bounty on wanted father who allegedly defiled 3-yr-old daughter

ECOWAS court finds FG guilty of rights violation during #EndSARS protest

ECOWAS court finds FG guilty of rights violation during #EndSARS protest

He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

We're suffering - Cleric begs Tinubu to initiate more people-oriented policies

We're suffering - Cleric begs Tinubu to initiate more people-oriented policies

This is a great loss to Ibadanland - Oyo APC mourns death of Rep Akinremi

This is a great loss to Ibadanland - Oyo APC mourns death of Rep Akinremi

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some Ghanaians accused of fraud

Here are 4 individuals accused of major scams in Ghana

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos

Ghanaian man cries as DNA says 12-year-old girl he sent to Germany isn't his child

Ghanaian man cries as DNA says 12-year-old girl he sent to Germany isn't his child

President Joe Biden speaks to the media on July 1.Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Biden's doctor denies neurologist visits amid Parkinson's rumours