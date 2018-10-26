Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Jihadist-hit Mali extends emergency by a year

Jihadist-hit Mali extends emergency by a year

The state of emergency was due to expire at the end of this month and the cabinet approved the extension, a statement said Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mali has been grappling with violence since 2012 play Jihadist-hit Mali extends emergency by a year (AFP/File)

Jihadist-hit Mali on Thursday extended by a year a state of emergency in place since a deadly November 2015 attack on a top hotel in the capital Bamako which claimed 20 lives.

The state of emergency was due to expire at the end of this month and the cabinet approved the extension, a statement said Thursday.

It gives authorities greater powers to take measures to pre-empt attacks and accords more powers to security forces and judicial authorities, the government said.

The extension was necessary to "reinforce preventive measures to prevent the threat of attacks on people and their goods," it said.

The eighth largest country in Africa and one of the poorest in the world, the landlocked Sahel state has been grappling with violence since 2012.

Tuareg rebels staged an uprising in northern Mali which jihadists then exploited to take over key cities.

The extremists were routed in a French-led military operation in 2013 but large stretches of the country remain out of government control.

In central Mali, the situation has been made even more unstable by a resurgence of violence between ethnic groups, notably Fulani nomadic herders and Dogon farmers over access to land.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidatebullet
2 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet
3 Iran's Rouhani: Khashoggi murder unthinkable 'without US backing'bullet

Related Articles

In Mali UN extends sanctions regime
In Burkina Faso Thousands in first big protest against leader
Dread of sharia haunts Malian town besieged by jihadists
Antonio Guterres UN chief urges Mali's leaders 'not to go backwards' in election row
Mauritania People vote in last election before key presidential ballot
Burkina Faso Thousands attend funerals of 7 troops dead in blast
United Nations 17,000 displaced by conflict in western Niger
In Burkina Faso Six soldiers killed in a blast: security sources
In Mali Dance contest offers a sense of unity
Burkina Faso's neighbours brace as violence spreads

World

Journalist Jumpei Yasuda has faced hostility from fellow Japanese since arriving back home after spending three years in captivity in the Middle East
Freed Japan hostage arrives home to joy, but also anger
Ties between Beijing and Tokyo have rapidly warmed as Trump has slapped massive tariffs on China while also targeting Japanese exports in his effort to cut US trade deficits
Japan, China strike deals during Abe visit as ties improve
Facial-recognition screens analysing candid shots of conference attendees were scattered around the exhibition hall
Armed drones, iris scanners: China's high-tech security gadgets
The streets of Caracas become deserted at night because of crime and economic woes
Crime and crisis turn Caracas streets dark and deserted
X
Advertisement