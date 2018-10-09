Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Japan space tourist says moon training 'shouldn't be too hard'

Yusaku Maezawa Japan space tourist says moon training 'shouldn't be too hard'

Asked how he could fit astronaut training around his already hectic schedule, he said he adhered to his own company policy of working a six-hour day and devoting the rest of the time to personal projects.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yasaku Maezawa paid an undisclosed sum for a ticket on fellow tycoon Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket around the Moon as early as 2023 play

Yasaku Maezawa paid an undisclosed sum for a ticket on fellow tycoon Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket around the Moon as early as 2023

(AFP)

Billionaire Japanese tycoon and future space tourist Yusaku Maezawa's training to go the moon should not be too tricky, he joked Tuesday, adding that he planned to use free time from his six-hour work day to squeeze it in.

The 42-year-old Maezawa paid an undisclosed sum for a ticket on fellow tycoon Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket around the moon as early as 2023 and the passionate art collector also plans to take around half a dozen artists with him on the trip.

"It hasn't been decided yet what training I will need to undergo but Elon Musk has said it shouldn't be too hard," Maezawa jested, adding in Japanese, "I believe English will be a must."

Asked how he could fit astronaut training around his already hectic schedule, he said he adhered to his own company policy of working a six-hour day and devoting the rest of the time to personal projects.

"I don't go to work from morning to night. I'm there three or four times a week and I try to go home after six hours," Maezawa told a packed news conference in Tokyo.

Maezawa will hitch a ride aboard Musk's Big Falcon Rocket, which SpaceX has acknowledged may not be ready for human flight for at least five years play

Maezawa will hitch a ride aboard Musk's Big Falcon Rocket, which SpaceX has acknowledged may not be ready for human flight for at least five years

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Maezawa will hitch a ride aboard Musk's Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), which SpaceX has acknowledged may not be ready for human flight for at least five years.

First announced in 2016 and estimated to cost $5 billion, the BFR was touted as the most powerful rocket in history, even more potent than the Saturn V moon rocket that launched the Apollo missions five decades ago.

Maezawa said he had received "safety guarantees" that allowed him to be able to invite the artists along on the trip, although he confirmed he had not yet begun negotiations with potential fellow-travellers.

He said he was most looking forward to seeing the entire Earth from space.

"I look forward to getting close to the moon. I would like to see the Earth in full view... To see it with my own eyes, just thinking about it now makes tears well up in my own eyes," he said.

Maezawa is chief executive of Japan's largest online fashion store and is the 13th richest person in Japan, with an estimated fortune of $2.8 billion, according to business magazine Forbes.

He did not deny there were some commercial interests behind his decision to pay for a ticket to the moon, as the exposure has hugely boosted his profile.

"I was formerly known as 'Maezawa the fashion guy' and now its been updated to 'Maezawa, who's going to the moon'," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet
2 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
3 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet

Related Articles

Shinzo Abe Japan PM says post-Brexit Britain welcome to join Pacific trade pact
Kim Jong Un North Korea leader expected to meet 'soon' with leaders of China, Russia: Seoul
In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drill
David Morales American DJ arrested in Japan for ecstasy possession
Mike Pompeo US Secretary heads to Pyongyang, seeking progress on Trump-Kim summit
Politics Amid rising tensions with China, Japan just sent armored vehicles to foreign soil for the first time since World War II
Uzbekistan Country gives French visa-free entry ahead of presidential visit
Mike Pompeo US Secretary eyes progress over Trump-Kim summit on Asia trip
Mohammed bin Salman Crown prince downplays Trump's statement on Saudi military
Toyota Company announces new recall of 2.4 million hybrid cars

World

North Korea's KIm has told the South that the Pope is welcome to visit
Kim Jong Un North Korean leader wants Pope to visit, South to tell Vatican
With trade growth set to slow sharply amid a trade war between the US and China, the IMF cut its outlook for global GDP by two-tenths to 3.7 percent for 2018 and 2019
US-China Feud Trade war between both countries sparks IMF global growth cut warning
Ukrainian tanks drive through Kiev during a military parade in August to celebrate Independence Day
In Ukraine Fire and explosions erupt at arms depot
The election of Meng Hongwei as head of Interpol in 2016 was a triumph for President Xi Jinping's bid to burnish China's international profile
Meng Hongwei Interpol saga hurts China's bid to lead global bodies: analysts
X
Advertisement