Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Japan PM says post-Brexit Britain welcome to join Pacific trade pact

Shinzo Abe Japan PM says post-Brexit Britain welcome to join Pacific trade pact

The US president has since sparked fears of a trade war by levying steep tariffs and denouncing unfair trading practices.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he hopes the negative impact of Brexit on the economy will be minimal play

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he hopes the negative impact of Brexit on the economy will be minimal

(AFP/File)

Japan would welcome Britain to the Pacific trade deal "with open arms" after Brexit, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said in an interview published on Monday.

Abe told the Financial Times that Britain would lose its role as a gateway to Europe after Brexit, but would still be a country "equipped with global strength."

Eleven countries circling the Pacific signed a slimmed-down version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership or TPP in March -- opting to proceed with the trade deal after it was left for dead when US President Donald Trump pulled out to pursue his "America First" agenda.

The US president has since sparked fears of a trade war by levying steep tariffs and denouncing unfair trading practices.

In the interview, Abe also urged Britain and the EU to make a compromise to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

"I hope that both sides can contribute their wisdom and at least avoid a so-called disorderly Brexit," Abe said.

"I truly hope that the negative impact of Brexit to the global economy, including Japanese businesses, will be minimised," he added.

Negotiations between Britain and the EU are currently gridlocked after Brussels rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's post-Brexit plan, with the clock ticking down until departure in March 2019.

Last month Japanese car giant Toyota warned that a no-deal Brexit would temporarily halt production at its plant in Derby, central England.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet
2 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet
3 Brexit New theatre comedy dramatises break-upsbullet

Related Articles

Shinzo Abe Japan leader cruises to party vote win, to stay as PM
Angela Merkel Europe's bruised 'Queen' lives another day
Politics Theresa May calls on China to make North Korea stop 'illegal' missile tests
Emmanuel Macron French president puts country top of 'soft power' rankings
European Union EU seeks online security checks for visa-exempt visitors
G20 summit Trump, world leaders to meet under North Korea shadow
EU Leaders seek unity on post-Trump trade dangers
Brexit Norway or Canada? Britain weighs post-trade ties
Shinzo Abe Japan PM warns of 'confusion' without UK/EU Brexit deal
Trump World leaders anxious to hear US President as UN assembly kicks off

World

Protestors hold pictures of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 5, 2018
Jamal Khashoggi Turkey asks to search Saudi consulate in missing journalist case: TV
The passports of the alleged Russian agents were shown to the media by Dutch authorities
Cyber Attack Kremlin says Netherlands has no proof of alleged Russian hacking plot
Campaigners say thousands of babies were taken from their mothers under the Franco dictatorship in Spain
In Spain Doctor found guilty but not convicted in 'stolen baby' case
Erdogan's trip to Germany came in the wake of various diplomatic spats between Berlin and Ankara
Erdogan After tense Germany trip, Turkish President set for warm reception in Hungary
X
Advertisement