Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Japan delays touchdown of Hayabusa2 probe on asteroid: official

Japan delays touchdown of Hayabusa2 probe on asteroid: official

JAXA project manager Yuichi Tsuda said they needed more time to prepare the landing as the latest data showed the asteroid surface was more rugged than expected.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Scientists are already receiving data from other machines deployed on the surface of the Ryugu asteroid play

Scientists are already receiving data from other machines deployed on the surface of the Ryugu asteroid

(JAXA/AFP)

A Japanese probe sent to examine an asteroid in order to shed light on the origins of the solar system will now land on the rock several months later than planned, officials said Thursday.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) told reporters the Hayabusa2 probe is now expected to touch down on the Ryugu asteroid in "late January" at the earliest, rather than at the end of this month as initially expected.

JAXA project manager Yuichi Tsuda said they needed more time to prepare the landing as the latest data showed the asteroid surface was more rugged than expected.

"The mission... is to land without hitting rocks," Tsuda said, adding this was a "most difficult" operation.

"We had expected the surface would be smooth... but it seems there's no flat area."

The surface of the asteroid is more rugged than scientists initially thought play

The surface of the asteroid is more rugged than scientists initially thought

(JAXA/AFP/File)

Scientists are already receiving data from other machines deployed on the surface of the asteroid.

Last week, JAXA successfully landed a new 10-kilogramme (22-pound) observation robot known as MASCOT -- "Mobile Asteroid Surface Scout."

Loaded with sensors, the robot can take images at multiple wavelengths, investigate minerals with a microscope, gauge surface temperatures and measure magnetic fields.

Ten days earlier, a pair of MINERVA-II micro-rovers were dropped onto the asteroid -- marking the first time that moving, robotic observation devices have been successfully deployed.

These rovers are taking advantage of Ryugu's low gravity to jump around on the surface -- travelling as far as 15 metres (49 feet) and staying above the surface for as long as 15 minutes -- to survey the asteroid's physical features with cameras and sensors.

Hayabusa2, about the size of a large fridge and equipped with solar panels, is the successor to JAXA's first asteroid explorer, Hayabusa, which is Japanese for falcon.

That probe returned from a smaller, potato-shaped, asteroid with dust samples in 2010, despite various setbacks, during an epic seven-year odyssey hailed as a scientific triumph.

The Hayabusa2 mission, which costs around 30 billion yen ($260 million), was launched in December 2014 and will return to Earth with its samples in 2020.

Photos of Ryugu -- which means "Dragon Palace" in Japanese, a castle at the bottom of the ocean in an ancient Japanese tale -- show an asteroid shaped a bit like a spinning top with a rough surface.

By collecting samples from the surface, scientists hope to answer some fundamental questions about life and the universe, including whether elements from space helped give rise to life on Earth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Israel Maiden moon launch delayed to 2019bullet
2 Chimamanda Adichie 'Women are still invisible,' warns feminist iconbullet
3 In Britain Christian UK bakery wins landmark 'gay cake' casebullet

Related Articles

Japan's Kitchen Ghosts of Tsukiji: After 83 years, world's top fish market now empty shell
Kunio Kohori Tokyo war shrine priest to quit for criticising Emperor
Climate Change Philippines revs up flagging green energy engine
Yusaku Maezawa Japan space tourist says moon training 'shouldn't be too hard'
Rising Sun South Korea begins naval event without Japan after flag row
Kim Jong Un North Korea leader expected to meet 'soon' with leaders of China, Russia: Seoul
Shinzo Abe Japan PM says post-Brexit Britain welcome to join Pacific trade pact
In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drill
Mike Pompeo US Secretary heads to Pyongyang, seeking progress on Trump-Kim summit
David Morales American DJ arrested in Japan for ecstasy possession

World

Yemeni Ahmed Houbeichi poses for a picture outside his tree house, built on a big tree in the middle of a street, in the capital of Sanaa on October 4, 2018
In Yemen Destitute Yemeni builds home in a tree
Lagarde said world leaders should fix global trading systems instead of tearing them down
Christine Lagarde IMF chief defends rate hikes after Trump slams 'crazy' Fed
Once-bustling Tsukiji fish market, the world's biggest, is now an empty shell
Japan's Kitchen Ghosts of Tsukiji: After 83 years, world's top fish market now empty shell
Capital punishment is currently mandatory in Malaysia for murder, kidnapping, possession of firearms and drug trafficking, among other crimes
Capital Punishment Malaysia to abolish death penalty
X
Advertisement