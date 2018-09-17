Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Japan conducts first submarine drill in disputed South China Sea

South China Sea Japan conducts first submarine drill in disputed disputed waters

The anti-submarine drill was conducted on Thursday in the South China Sea to "improve strategic techniques", the defence ministry said in a short statement.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
China claims most of the resource-rich South China Sea, despite claims from Brunei, Vietnam and the Philippines play

China claims most of the resource-rich South China Sea, despite claims from Brunei, Vietnam and the Philippines

(AFP/File)

Japan has carried out its first submarine drill in the South China Sea, local media said on Monday, a move that could provoke Beijing which claims most of the disputed waters.

The anti-submarine drill was conducted on Thursday in the South China Sea to "improve strategic techniques", the defence ministry said in a short statement.

A spokesman declined to comment further or say whether it was the first such exercise there.

Earlier in the day, the Asahi Shimbun said the submarine Kuroshio joined three Japanese warships in waters just southwest of the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal.

China claims most of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which $5 trillion in shipping trade passes annually, despite competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Tensions have been high over the Scarborough Shoal since Beijing seized it from Manila in 2012.

The newspaper said the one-day submarine exercises were Tokyo's first in the South China Sea.

The Maritime Self-Defence Force carried out a "practical" anti-submarine drill, including an exercise to spot enemy submarines with sonar devices, the Asahi said, quoting government sources.

The sources described it as a legitimate naval exercise in neutral waters, with rights of access under international law.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang declined to confirm the drill, but said that "the situation in the South China Sea is improving."

Japan "should act cautiously and avoid doing anything which would harm regional peace and stability", he told a regular press briefing.

Following the drill, the Japanese submarine made a port call on Monday at Cam Ranh in central Vietnam to promote defence cooperation with Hanoi, Japan's defence ministry said in a separate statement.

The submarine with 80 people aboard will stay until Friday.

It was the first call by any foreign submarine at the strategically important port, a defence ministry spokesman said, quoting a Vietnamese counterpart.

China has engaged in years of land-reclamation work on reefs it controls in the South China Sea and has built both civilian and military facilities on them.

Earlier this month Beijing lashed out at Britain for sailing a warship close to the disputed islands -- one of a series of "freedom of navigation" exercises carried out in recent years by the US and its allies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Cuba Workers fired for selling 15,000 apples to one clientbullet
2 In South Africa Slaughtered rhino embodies poaching crisisbullet
3 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet

Related Articles

In Philippines Typhoon Mangkhut rips through Hong Kong as toll rises
United States US will be 'good ally' to Philippines in disputed sea: official
Pompeo US Secretary of State kicks off Asia tour with N. Korea in focus
In Pakistan 3 Chinese among 6 wounded in SW suicide attack
South China Sea China wants military drills with ASEAN in disputed waters, excluding US
S. Korea Country's firms caught importing coal, iron from North: Seoul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey planning summit with France, Germany, Russia
In France Sightings, satellites help track mysterious ocean giant
Kim Jong Il Black Venus -- the South Korean spy who met North Korean leader
Disputed Islands China furious at Britain for South China Sea sail-by

World

Ethiopia's Oromo people gather to celebrate the return of the formerly banned anti-government group the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) at Mesquel Square in Addis Ababa, on September 15, 2018
In Ethiopia 23 dead in weekend of ethnic violence
Outrage over footage showing animal cruelty at a slaughterhouse in the southwestern town of Mauleon-Licharre prompted inspections across France
Animal Cruelty French slaughterhouse workers on trial accused of cruelty
Participants attend an investment conference in Riyadh on October 25, 2017
Saudi Arabia Country's sovereign wealth fund secures $11bn loan
One of those found guilty was sentenced for his part in the mass kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014
Human Rights Watch Due process concerns over Boko Haram trials: Group