Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Italy migrant kids back to school after far-right exclusion

Italy migrant kids back to school after far-right exclusion

The far-right League which controls the town hall in Lodi, outside the northern city of Milan, had effectively barred migrant children from accessing school services including food, the school bus and the creche.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Deputy Prime Minister Salvini defended the move to bar migrant children from the school canteen as common sense play

Deputy Prime Minister Salvini defended the move to bar migrant children from the school canteen as common sense

(AFP/File)

Migrant children who were barred from eating school lunch by their Italian town's draconian anti-immigrant council were able to go back to the canteen on Tuesday thanks to donations.

The far-right League which controls the town hall in Lodi, outside the northern city of Milan, had effectively barred migrant children from accessing school services including food, the school bus and the creche.

Authorities in the town of 45,000 people insisted that all families, including those from war-torn nations, provide documentation proving they have no source of income or wealth in their home countries.

Given that not many countries around the world can provide such documentation, many families from developing and war-torn nations saw the cost of sending their children to school triple.

Parents would instead bring their children to school on foot and give them a sandwich, which the school made them eat in a separate room.

The zealous application of the rules was exposed in a television reportage 10 days ago but has received the backing of far-right Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, also League head.

"If there are people with houses, land or money in their country, why should we give them services for free?... This isn't racism, this is justice and common sense," Salvini insisted on Monday.

The League's populist partner in government, the Five Star Movement, has been largely silent in the face of the crackdown, although its speaker of the lower house, Roberto Fico, has said the town should apologise to the children.

"It's not possible for the youngest to pay the price for others' errors," Fico said. "Integration means building shared spaces and places, precisely like the canteen."

A group of charitable and other associations in Lodi launched a public appeal and received more than the required 60,000 euros (70,000 dollars) within 48 hours.

As a result, 177 children can eat in the canteen once more, 75 can take the school bus and 23 can attend the creche, pending a court appeal against the exclusionary rules expected in December.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Equatorial Guinea strongman hands out top military posts to familybullet
2 Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' votebullet
3 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet

Related Articles

In Libya New civilian migrant rescue ship heads for waters
Fact Check Did NGOs land 'hundreds of thousands of immigrants' in Italy?
In Libya New civilian migrant rescue ship heads for Libyan waters
Irregular Migration EU to talk with Egypt, north Africans to curb migrants
Panama Country says it will revoke flag from migrant rescue ship
EU Summit European leaders to defuse migrant tension, set Brexit countdown
In Libya Rescue ship seeks haven for 11 migrants saved
Mediterranean Aquarius faces fate of other migrant rescue ships
Outrage over far-right 'war' on Italy migrant town
In Italy Italian who shot at Africans in racist attack jailed for 12 years

World

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will brief her 27 EU colleagues, then they will leave to discuss Brexit over dinner without her
EU offers to extend Brexit transition as leaders meet
A total of 10 candidates have now been killed during the campaign for Afghanistan's long-delayed parliamentary election
Bomb kills Afghan election candidate, wounds seven: officials
Hindu devotees, many of them female, have protested in recent days against allowing women to pray in the Sabarimala temple
Police clear protesters as Indian temple prepares to accept women
The fairy penguin is the world's smallest penguin species
58 Australian fairy penguins slaughtered in suspected dog attack
X
Advertisement