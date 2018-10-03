Pulse.ng logo
Italian who shot at Africans in racist attack jailed for 12 years

In Italy Italian who shot at Africans in racist attack jailed for 12 years

A far-right sympathiser who injured six Africans during a violent revenge attack in the central Italian town of Macerata was on Wednesday sentenced to 12 years in jail, media reports said.

Luca Traini, pictured February 2018, embarked on a revenge-fueled shooting spree that month following the sorded murder of a young Italian woman allegedly by Nigerian drug dealers play

Luca Traini, pictured February 2018, embarked on a revenge-fueled shooting spree that month following the sorded murder of a young Italian woman allegedly by Nigerian drug dealers

(ITALIAN CARABINIERI PRESS OFFICE/AFP/File)

Luca Traini, 28, embarked on his shooting spree on February 4, following the sordid murder of a young Italian woman allegedly at the hands of Nigerian drug dealers.

Pamela Mastropietro's body was found dismembered and stuffed into suitcases days before Traini's attack.

The two incidents, which occurred at the height of Italy's tense electoral campaign, shook the country and laid bare its deep tensions surrounding immigration.

Pro-migrant demonstrations across Italy condemning the attack were in contrast to an outpouring of support for Traini who received messages of solidarity for his actions and, controversially, no politician paid a visit to his victims in hospital.

Traini was charged with attempted murder and racial hatred.

The former security guard admitted to the shooting but rejected allegations the attack was racially-motivated, insisting he wanted to target drug dealers.

His defence team had provided a psychiatric report which stated that Traini suffered from a personality disorder and that he was not completely aware of his actions at the time of the attack.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

