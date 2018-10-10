Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Israel's maiden moon launch delayed to 2019

In Israel Maiden moon launch delayed to 2019

The Israeli organisation behind the country's first mission to the moon on Wednesday announced a delay in the vessel's launch from December to early 2019.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An Israeli Aerospace Industries space probe is displayed during a Tel Aviv press conference on July 10, 2018 play

An Israeli Aerospace Industries space probe is displayed during a Tel Aviv press conference on July 10, 2018

(AFP)

The Israeli organisation behind the country's first mission to the moon on Wednesday announced a delay in the vessel's launch from December to early 2019.

SpaceIL said Elon Musk's SpaceX firm, whose rockets are set to carry the unmanned probe into space, had informed it of "a delay of a number of weeks to the beginning of 2019."

SpaceIL stressed that the delay was SpaceX's decision, noting in a statement that tests on their craft, shaped like a pod and weighing some 585 kilogrammes (1,300 pounds), were proceeding successfully.

The craft was originally set to reach the moon on February 13, 2019, where its mission would include research on the moon's magnetic field and planting an Israeli flag.

SpaceIL did not give precise dates for the postponed launch and landing.

The ambitious project began as part of the Google Lunar XPrize, which in 2010 offered $30 million (25 million euros) in awards to encourage scientists and entrepreneurs to come up with relatively low-cost moon missions.

Although the Google prize expired in March without a winner having reached the moon, Israel's team pledged to push forward.

The vessel will transmit data to the control centre at the Israel Aerospace Industries for two days before its systems shut down.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
2 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet
3 Chimamanda Adichie 'Women are still invisible,' warns feminist iconbullet

Related Articles

Tech Google's Waze is challenging Lyft and Uber with a new feature that enables people to share rides and split gas money (GOOG, GOOGL)
APO Merck Foundation plans to conduct 5th Edition of “Merck Africa Asia Luminary” in Dakar, Senegal
Strategy Here's what McDonald's restaurants look like around the world (MCD)
Baba Sala NANTAP mourns legendary comedian and actor
APO International terror financiers find a haven in Angola
Politics Saudi Arabia doesn't officially recognize Israel, but its hackers are reportedly using Israeli spyware to target dissidents in foreign countries
Pulse Blogger Despise youth, forget Nigeria
The Oyakhilome Wedding Everything you need to know about the event that rocked Nigeria

World

Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi looks on during a trial at a court in Cairo on June 18, 2016
Mohamed Morsi Egypt arrests son of ex-president
Barnier says post-Brexit Britain will need new administrative controls on trade with Northern Ireland
Brexit N.Ireland divide threatens deal days before crunch summit
Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel (R), pictured with former leader Raul Castro in Havana in September 2018, has prioritized Cuba's digital development
Miguel Diaz-Canel Cuban president marks change of style with first tweet
In the far-reaching health scandal which emerged in 2010, breast implants made by the French firm Poly Implant Prothese were found to be made with industrial-grade silicone gel, cheaper and more dangerous to women than medical-grade silicone
Breast Implant German certifier in scandal set for retrial
X
Advertisement