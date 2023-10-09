ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Israelis search for relatives missing after Hamas massacre at music festival

News Agency Of Nigeria

The attack on the festival near the border with the Gaza Strip formed part of a wider assault by Palestinian fighters who poured over the border.

Palestinian militants ride an Israeli military vehicle that was seized by gunmen who infiltrated areas of southern Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip [Ahmed Zakot/Reuters]
Palestinian militants ride an Israeli military vehicle that was seized by gunmen who infiltrated areas of southern Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip [Ahmed Zakot/Reuters]

Recommended articles

The attack on the festival near the border with the Gaza Strip formed part of a wider assault by Palestinian fighters who poured over the border.

Rocket attacks into southern Israel also made Saturday's massacre the biggest individual loss of civilian life in Israel's history, with over 700 dead.

Israel has hit back, killing over 500 in airstrikes on Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the ZAKA rescue service, 260 people were killed on the Israeli festival grounds alone. More than 100 have been taken as hostages into the Gaza Strip, many expected to be from the Supernova electronic music festival.

"I don't know if my daughter is lying somewhere bleeding, I don't know if they took her to Gaza, I don't know if she is suffering," Ahuwa Maizel said on Monday.

The last time she spoke to her daughter Adi was on Saturday morning. Adi called and said, "There is a massacre here, they are causing a massacre, hundreds of terrorists are shooting." Then, Maizel said, the connection was cut off. If someone is holding her captive, please, please, stay human.

"We all have the same DNA, we are all just human," Maizel said through tears. The uncertainty, she said, is unbearable. She believes innocent people must not be misused for political purposes. "Let this not become another Holocaust."

On social media, survivors shared how they experienced the Hamas raid on the festival. Arik Nani described how she spent hours trying to get to safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We ran to the fields and heard constant gunfire behind us, we saw people running and falling. We hid in the bushes while bullets flew over our heads," said Nani, who will turn 26 this week. She will celebrate her birthday in sadness but with gratitude. "I did not think I would make it."

Nani said she ran for six hours, dehydrated and with an injury to her hand, until she managed to get to shelter.

Other witnesses have told how they tried to escape in cars and came under fire.

Pictures after the attack showed dozens of burnt-out cars near the festival site. Others hid in bushes and trees.

"They went from tree to tree shooting. I saw that people were dying everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was very quiet. I didn't cry, I didn't do anything," one survivor told the BBC.

Footage from cameras on parked cars also showed the last living moments of injured festival-goers being shot by members of Hamas, classified as a terrorist organisation by the European Union, the United States, and Israel.

According to Israeli media, numerous women were reportedly raped before being killed or abducted.

ALSO READ: How Israel-Palestine conflict has divided African countries

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows Palestinian militants will face 'terrible' action

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows Palestinian militants will face 'terrible' action

Israelis search for relatives missing after Hamas massacre at music festival

Israelis search for relatives missing after Hamas massacre at music festival

I am still around  — Gowon debunks rumoured death

I am still around  — Gowon debunks rumoured death

NYSC decries rejection of corps members by employers

NYSC decries rejection of corps members by employers

Yobe records 117 diphtheria deaths with 1,796 suspected cases

Yobe records 117 diphtheria deaths with 1,796 suspected cases

NNPC boss insists FG has stopped paying fuel subsidy

NNPC boss insists FG has stopped paying fuel subsidy

How Israel-Palestine conflict has divided African countries

How Israel-Palestine conflict has divided African countries

Tinubu appoints Fela Durotoye, 4 others to serve in presidential media team

Tinubu appoints Fela Durotoye, 4 others to serve in presidential media team

Women affairs minister vows justice for 'one chance' victim abandoned by hospital

Women affairs minister vows justice for 'one chance' victim abandoned by hospital

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want to be – UK Prime Minister

Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want – UK Prime Minister

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy presiding over the chamber on May 11, 2023 [Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

US Republican House Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic party rebellion

Flood-in-india (Credit: Punch Newspapers)

14 dies, 100 missing, 14 bridges collapses due to flash flood in India

France begins withdrawal of troops from Niger after coup debacle. [BNN]

France begins withdrawal of troops from Niger after coup debacle