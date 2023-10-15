Israeli army kills another ringleader of Hamas attacks

Billal Al Kedra, commander of Hamas units in southern Khan Younis, was killed in airstrikes the previous evening, according to an IDF statement on Sunday morning.

Other Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were also killed, the IDF said.

The latest news came after the IDF said it had killed two other men they suspect of masterminding the Hamas attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IDF attacked more than 100 Hamas military targets in Zeitoun, Khan Younis and western Jabalia, it said, hitting operational command centers, military facilities, dozens of launching pads for anti-tank missiles and observation posts.

Command centres of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation were also hit, the IDF said.