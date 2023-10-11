ADVERTISEMENT
Israeli airstrikes displace 264,000, kill 900 Palestinians in Gaza - UN

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, Hamas on Saturday, launched a large-scale attack on Israel killing at least 1,200 people and kidnapping 100 others.

Israeli airstrikes against Hamas militants have displaced 264,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip
Israeli airstrikes against Hamas militants have displaced 264,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip

They are sheltering in school buildings, with relatives or neighbours, according to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, launched a large-scale attack against Israel on Saturday, killing at least 1,200 people and kidnapping around 100 others.

Israel responded with ongoing airstrikes on the densely packed coastal enclave. At least 900 people have died in Gaza, health officials there say. OCHA reported Israeli airstrikes on several residential buildings in Gaza.

OCHA, citing the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in Gaza, said more than 1,500 housing units were destroyed or severely damaged. In addition, five facilities that provided water and sanitation for half a million people were damaged.

More than two million people live in the Palestinian territory.

