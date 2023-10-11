ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Israeli air force strikes 100s of targets in Gaza Strip overnight

News Agency Of Nigeria

In total more than 450 targets have been hit, according to the IDF.

A man works to remove causalities from under the rubble in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip [Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa]
A man works to remove causalities from under the rubble in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip [Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa]

Recommended articles

Dozens of fighter jets attacked more than 200 targets in the Al-Furqan area, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said early on Wednesday morning.

It was the third time in 24 hours that large-scale attacks were carried out in the Gaza Strip.

In total more than 450 targets have been hit, according to the IDF.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Isaeli military said Al-Furqan, a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip, is used by Hamas as a terror centre.

Israel said the area was the base for numerous terrorist attacks which were carried out against Israel.

The number of people killed in Israel during large-scale attacks by Hamas which began on Saturday has now risen to at least 1,200, IDF spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, said in a situational update on Wednesday morning.

The overwhelming majority of the fatalities were civilians, Conricus said, characterising the number as staggering and unimaginable. More than 2,700 people were injured.

"Sadly, something tells me that these numbers are not the final numbers," the spokesman added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, by Tuesday night at least 900 people had died in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli air force's counter-attacks, and 4,500 others were injured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG set to release 6-month report of revenue earned from fuel subsidy removal

FG set to release 6-month report of revenue earned from fuel subsidy removal

FG proposes new social media regulations to tackle 'monster'

FG proposes new social media regulations to tackle 'monster'

Israeli air force strikes 100s of targets in Gaza Strip overnight

Israeli air force strikes 100s of targets in Gaza Strip overnight

NYSC begs employers to treat corps members like permanent staff

NYSC begs employers to treat corps members like permanent staff

2 Nigerians sentenced in US for massive COVID-19 fraud operation

2 Nigerians sentenced in US for massive COVID-19 fraud operation

Dangote group trains 50 journalists on environmental journalism in Adamawa

Dangote group trains 50 journalists on environmental journalism in Adamawa

Israeli airstrikes displace 264,000, kill 900 Palestinians in Gaza - UN

Israeli airstrikes displace 264,000, kill 900 Palestinians in Gaza - UN

Nigerians are seen as fraudsters because of Tinubu's certificate saga - Peter Obi

Nigerians are seen as fraudsters because of Tinubu's certificate saga - Peter Obi

Save lives first before police reports - FG orders hospitals nationwide

Save lives first before police reports - FG orders hospitals nationwide

Pulse Sports

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want to be – UK Prime Minister

Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want – UK Prime Minister

Many towers have been flattened in Palestine after Hamas attack on Israel. [Anadalou Ajansi]

How Israel-Palestine conflict has divided African countries

Smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on October 9, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows Palestinian militants will face 'terrible' action

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy presiding over the chamber on May 11, 2023 [Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

US Republican House Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic party rebellion