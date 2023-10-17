ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Israel requests $10bn in emergency assistance from U.S. - New York Times

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the White House is preparing an assistance package for Israel, which also contains aid to Ukraine and Taiwan.

The white-house (Credit: MagicBricks)
The white-house (Credit: MagicBricks)

Recommended articles

The White House is reportedly preparing an assistance package for Israel, which also contains aid to Ukraine, funding to reinforce the U.S.-Mexico border, and aid to Taiwan, the newspaper said late on Monday night.

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said that Washington was considering Israel’s requests for additional military aid to conduct its operation in the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby said that U.S. President, Joe Biden during his visit to Israel scheduled for October 18 would get an update from Israeli officials about their strategy against Hamas in Gaza, including the pace of their military operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, a U.S. official told Sputnik that Washington had not made a decision on whether it would tie in assistance for Ukraine and Taiwan in a supplemental funding request it was preparing to submit to Congress seeking additional aid for Israel.

U.S. Army Secretary, Christine Wormuth said the U.S. military would need additional support from Congress to be able to provide security assistance to Ukraine and Israel simultaneously. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, prompting retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The conflict has left thousands of people dead and injured on both sides.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Israel requests $10bn in emergency assistance from U.S. - New York Times

Israel requests $10bn in emergency assistance from U.S. - New York Times

UK wages exceed inflation for the first time in 2 years - ONS

UK wages exceed inflation for the first time in 2 years - ONS

Lagos Govt reiterates commitment to empowering rural women in the State

Lagos Govt reiterates commitment to empowering rural women in the State

Biden set to visit Israel as Gaza war deepens humanitarian crisis

Biden set to visit Israel as Gaza war deepens humanitarian crisis

Nigeria, US strengthens collaboration to enhance public safety

Nigeria, US strengthens collaboration to enhance public safety

'More dividends of democracy from Oyebanji' - Bamidele assures Ekiti people

'More dividends of democracy from Oyebanji' - Bamidele assures Ekiti people

PDP to reconcile with aggrieved members to reclaim position in South-East

PDP to reconcile with aggrieved members to reclaim position in South-East

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fires break out at the Nahal Oz military site after Hamas entered it.Getty Images

Israel kills Hamas commander who led devastating onslaught against it

Hezbollah has struck three Israeli positions on the Lebanon border, calling the attack a show of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.Amir Cohen/Reuters

We don't want war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel preaches caution

You have 72 hours to leave our country, Niger junta tells UN official. [Guardian]

You have 72 hours to leave our country, Niger junta tells UN official

The local Health Ministry in Gaza reported a staggering toll of 2,670 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes as of Sunday Among the deceased, 750 were children [aa]

Fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals to run out in 24 hours, UN warns