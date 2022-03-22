RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Israel opens field hospital in western Ukraine

Israel has opened a 66-bed field hospital in Mostyska in western Ukraine, to be run by 65 doctors and nurses from across Israel.

Israel Ukraine (Israel21c)

It can care for up to 150 patients at a time, the Shiba hospital near Tel Aviv, announced.

Several white elongated tents could be seen on a live video of the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Israel has traditionally had good relations with both Russia and Ukraine but has been chided by Kiev for not sending military equipment.

The military hospital called “Shining Star” is intended to help refugees near the border with Poland.

According to the hospital director, Joel Har-Even, a large part of the medical staff have Ukrainian roots.

Meanwhile, a separate field hospital, organised by Estonia in a project with German involvement, is said to have already arrived in Ukraine, according to Estonian sources.

