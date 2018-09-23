Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Israel gives Bedouin villagers until end of month to leave

In Israel Authorities gives Bedouin villagers until end of month to leave

Israeli authorities issued a notice to residents of a Bedouin village in a strategic spot in the occupied West Bank on Sunday informing them they have until the end of the month to leave.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Palestinian protests against the blocking of the road leading to the village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank on September 14, 2018 play

A Palestinian protests against the blocking of the road leading to the village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank on September 14, 2018

(AFP/File)

Israeli authorities issued a notice to residents of a Bedouin village in a strategic spot in the occupied West Bank on Sunday informing them they have until the end of the month to leave.

The fate of Khan al-Ahmar has drawn international concern, with European countries calling on Israel not to move ahead with plans to demolish it.

Israel's supreme court on September 5 rejected appeals against demolition, allowing authorities to move ahead.

Israel says the village was built without the proper permits, though it is extremely difficult for Palestinians to receive such permission in that part of the West Bank.

The notice given to the some 200 residents of Khan al-Ahmar on Sunday says they have until the end of the month to demolish the village themselves.

"Pursuant to a supreme court ruling, residents of Khan al-Ahmar received a notice today requiring them to demolish all the structures on the site by October 1st, 2018," a statement from the Israeli defence ministry unit that oversees civilian affairs in the West Bank said.

It did not say what will happen if they refuse to do so. Village residents vowed not to leave despite the notice.

"No one will leave. We will have to be expelled by force," said village spokesman Eid Abu Khamis, adding that a residents' meeting would be held later on the issue.

"If the Israeli army comes to demolish, it will only be by force."

The village is located in a strategic spot east of Jerusalem, near Israeli settlements and along a road leading to the Dead Sea.

There have been warnings that continued settlement building in the area would eventually divide the West Bank in two, dealing a death blow to any remaining hopes of a two-state solution.

Israeli authorities have offered alternative sites for Khan al-Ahmar residents, but villagers say the first was near a rubbish dump and the latest close to a sewage treatment plant.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensivebullet
2 Hassan Rouhani Iran vows 'crushing response' after gunmen kill 29 at...bullet
3 In Sudan 2 pilots killed in military jet crash: armybullet

Related Articles

Strategy Israel's tech scene is growing so fast the country is called the 'Startup Nation,' but a local venture capitalist says it's in danger of losing its entrepreneurial edge
Politics Meet the Arab leader in Israel likened to both Martin Luther King Jr. and a 'terrorist'
Ehud Olmert Only Abbas able to make peace: former Israel PM
Israel Country says retains Syria freedom of action despite downed Russia plane
Politics Trump is beating up on Iran — and it's making Obama look weak
World Hackers went after disgraced GOP fundraiser and now he is after them
In Moscow Israel air force chief for plane downing meeting
Amaechi Buhari confirms Minister as his 2019 campaign DG
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire incident

World

The aftermath of deadly flash floods in Tunisia's coastal town of Nabeul is seen on September 23, 2018
In Tunisia 4 killed in torrential rains
Shark attacks are rare, but still cause fear among ocean-users
In Australia 4 large sharks have been killed after tourist attacks
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the world's largest health insurance scheme
India Country launches 'Modicare', world's biggest health scheme
There'll be no Porsche diesels in the future, CEO Oliver Blume says. Instead, the German company will focus on "powerful petrol, hybrid and, from 2019, purely electric vehicles"
Porsche First German carmaker to abandon diesel engines
X
Advertisement