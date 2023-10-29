ADVERTISEMENT
Israel defense forces continue expanding ground attacks in Gaza

News Agency Of Nigeria

The army’s tanks directed helicopters toward a “Hamas operational meeting point for its terrorist operatives inside a building” and struck the building, the IDF said.

Scenes of destruction in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes on October 10, 2023.Mohamed Zaanoun/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
Scenes of destruction in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes on October 10, 2023.Mohamed Zaanoun/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

“Since early Friday evening, combined combat forces of armour, combat engineers and infantry have been operating on the ground in the northern Gaza Strip,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

“As part of the operation, IDF soldiers identified terrorist cells attempting to launch anti-tank missiles and mortar shells and struck them. IDF soldiers also identified and destroyed a booby-trapped structure,” it said.

“In addition, several terrorist cells attempted to fire anti-tank missiles at the soldiers.

“The soldiers neutralised the cells,” the army said.

It was initially unclear whether the people were killed.

News Agency Of Nigeria
