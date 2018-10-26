Pulse.ng logo
Israel defence minister picks new army chief of staff

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Friday he has selected Aviv Kochavi, a former military intelligence head, as the army's new chief of staff.

Israeli General Aviv Kochavi is pictured in Jerusalem on February 25, 2014 play

Israeli General Aviv Kochavi is pictured in Jerusalem on February 25, 2014

(AFP)

Kochavi, who has served as deputy chief of staff since 2017, was picked after "consultations with dozens of people" including former premiers, Lieberman's office said.

Kochavi is set to take up the post at the start of 2019, succeeding General Gadi Eisenkot, whose term ends this year.

The appointment must first be approved by a government committee due to meet on Sunday, before going before cabinet.

Kochavi has served as head of the army's northern command and as military intelligence chief during the 2014 war against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the choice of Kochavi, a graduate of Harvard University and Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

"Kochavi is the most worthy candidate to be the IDF's next chief of staff," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Eisenkot, the current chief of staff, congratulated his deputy on being selected to succeed him, the army said in a statement, adding that Kochavi is "a distinguished officer with extensive combat experience from multiple combat theatres."

