ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Israel debunks report of planned ceasefire in Gaza Strip

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, ceasefire with Hamas will be implemented for several hours to allow foreign nationals to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt.

Israeli army armoured vehicles (Credit: YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli army armoured vehicles (Credit: YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Recommended articles

“There is no ceasefire,’’ the office of Prime Minister, Benjamin Natanyahu said on Monday morning. Earlier, there had been reports a ceasefire with Hamas would be implemented for several hours to allow foreign nationals to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt.

Also as well as the entry of aid via the Rafah border crossing. The Israeli military has been bombarding targets in Gaza since the unprecedented attacks on Israeli civilians carried out by Hamas fighters on October 7.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the densely populated coastal enclave ruled by Hamas and has been completely sealed off following the attacks over a week ago. They are seeking shelter in the south of Gaza to avoid an expected Israeli ground invasion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Timeline of Bola Tinubu's certificate saga with Atiku Abubakar

Timeline of Bola Tinubu's certificate saga with Atiku Abubakar

Israel debunks report of planned ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Israel debunks report of planned ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Nigerian Journalists deserve better living conditions - Federal Government

Nigerian Journalists deserve better living conditions - Federal Government

VP Shettima represents Tinubu at Belt and Road Initiative Forum in China

VP Shettima represents Tinubu at Belt and Road Initiative Forum in China

Yakubu, honour your words to upload Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa results - PDP

Yakubu, honour your words to upload Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa results - PDP

Lagos Government reopens Mile 12 International market

Lagos Government reopens Mile 12 International market

President Tinubu to preside over 2nd Federal Executive Council meeting Monday

President Tinubu to preside over 2nd Federal Executive Council meeting Monday

House of Reps confirms Prado jeeps distribution worth ₦130m to lawmakers

House of Reps confirms Prado jeeps distribution worth ₦130m to lawmakers

I’ll rescue Kogi from socio-economic 'dungeon' - Abejide, ADC Gov candidate

I’ll rescue Kogi from socio-economic 'dungeon' - Abejide, ADC Gov candidate

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fires break out at the Nahal Oz military site after Hamas entered it.Getty Images

Israel kills Hamas commander who led devastating onslaught against it

Many towers have been flattened in Palestine after Hamas attack on Israel. [Anadalou Ajansi]

How Israel-Palestine conflict has divided African countries

Hezbollah has struck three Israeli positions on the Lebanon border, calling the attack a show of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.Amir Cohen/Reuters

We don't want war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel preaches caution

Smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on October 9, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows Palestinian militants will face 'terrible' action