Israel debunks report of planned ceasefire in Gaza Strip
According to reports, ceasefire with Hamas will be implemented for several hours to allow foreign nationals to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt.
“There is no ceasefire,’’ the office of Prime Minister, Benjamin Natanyahu said on Monday morning. Earlier, there had been reports a ceasefire with Hamas would be implemented for several hours to allow foreign nationals to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt.
Also as well as the entry of aid via the Rafah border crossing. The Israeli military has been bombarding targets in Gaza since the unprecedented attacks on Israeli civilians carried out by Hamas fighters on October 7.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the densely populated coastal enclave ruled by Hamas and has been completely sealed off following the attacks over a week ago. They are seeking shelter in the south of Gaza to avoid an expected Israeli ground invasion.
