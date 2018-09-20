Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Israel air force chief in Moscow for plane downing meeting

In Moscow Israel air force chief for plane downing meeting

Israel's air force commander held a "transparent discussion" with Russian officials in Moscow on Thursday, the Israeli army said, after a Russian warplane was downed by Syria earlier in the week following Israeli air strikes.

  • Published:
A photo showing a Russian Il-20 plane landing at an unknown location, the same kind of plane shot down by Syrian air defences on Monday play

A photo showing a Russian Il-20 plane landing at an unknown location, the same kind of plane shot down by Syrian air defences on Monday

(AFP/File)

Israel's air force commander held a "transparent discussion" with Russian officials in Moscow on Thursday, the Israeli army said, after a Russian warplane was downed by Syria earlier in the week following Israeli air strikes.

Major General Amikam Norkin led a delegation to the Russian capital to share the military's findings on the incident, which Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has blamed on Israel.

"The meetings were held in good spirits and the representatives shared a professional, open and transparent discussion on various issues," the Israeli army said in a statement after the visit by Norkin.

"Both sides emphasised the importance of the states' interests and the continued implementation of the deconfliction system," the army said, referring to information exchanged between Israel and Russia to reduce the risk of air incidents.

Syrian air defences shot down the Russian Il-20 military plane on Monday, killing all 15 soldiers aboard after Israeli missiles struck the coastal region of Latakia.

The incident was the worst case of friendly fire between Moscow and Assad's regime since Russian forces intervened in the war-torn country in late 2015.

Afterwards, the Russian military accused Israeli pilots of using "the Russian plane as a cover, exposing it to fire from Syrian air defences".

Israel denied the allegations, saying its jets were already back in its airspace when Syrian forces launched the missiles that hit the Russian plane.

In a letter to his Russian counterpart on Wednesday, Assad offered his condolences for the deaths after the plane was downed by Syria's Russian-made S-200 air defence system.

"This unfortunate incident was the result of Israeli arrogance and depravity," the Syrian leader said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he had sent Norkin to Moscow to "preserve cooperation between our two countries".

Netanyahu expressed his "sorrow" to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday but insisted the Russian plane was shot down by "extensive and inaccurate Syrian anti-aircraft (fire)".

Putin has said the incident was the result of "tragic accidental circumstances," but also warned Netanyahu against carrying out such operations in the future.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin held talks with his Security Council on Thursday.

"The strengthening of the security of the Russian military in Syria after the disaster of Il-20 was on the agenda," Peskov said, quoted by news agency Ria Novosti.

Israel has vowed to stop its arch-foe Iran, which backs the Assad regime, from entrenching itself militarily in neighbouring Syria.

Earlier this month, Israel acknowledged having carried out more than 200 strikes in Syria over the past 18 months, mainly against Iranian targets.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Guatemala UN puts ex-VP in charge of Venezuela migrant crisisbullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly...bullet
3 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet

Related Articles

Politics Mueller reportedly interviewed Michael Cohen for hours about every aspect of Trump's dealings with Russia
Politics Amid a growing trade war, the US is hitting China with sanctions for buying Russian jets and missiles
Tech 20 of the most outrageous-looking skyscrapers of all time
In Ukraine Region ban on Russian culture sparks controversy
In Kazakhstan Man jailed for anti-presidential online comment
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire incident
In Russia Authorities invalidates 'rigged' vote after protests
Russian Election Far East vote result cancelled after protests
UEFA Champions League Performance of 5 Nigerian players in Europe's elite football league

World

The director of Amnesty International Spain, Esteban Beltran (L), and the director of international justice policy at Amnesty International Argentina, Mariana Fontura Marques, present a report on violence in Venezuela
In Venezuela Murder toll worse than some war zones: Amnesty
The identity tag and medals belonging to Army Master Sergeant Charles McDaniel, who went missing during the Korean War
Trump US President announces identities of two sets of N. Korea remains
UN chief Antonio Guterres said it was "not acceptable" for Reuters journalists Wa Lone (front) and Kyaw Soe Oo (C-back) to be jailed in Myanmar for doing their jobs
Antonio Guterres UN chief urges Myanmar to pardon Reuters reporters
Bagre Dam is located on the White Volta river (pictured in 2007) that begins in Burkina Faso and which converges with the Black Volta downstream and feeds into Lake Volta in southern Ghana
In Ghana Flooding kills 34 during heavy rains
X
Advertisement