Irish MPs hold first abortion bill debate

Louise O'Reilly Irish MPs hold first abortion bill debate

Legislation to allow abortion was debated in the Irish parliament for the first time on Thursday -- with indications a three day "cooling off period" will be fiercely contested.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Historically Catholic Ireland voted overwhelmingly to ditch its strict abortion laws in a May 2018 referendum

(AFP/File)

Historically Catholic Ireland voted overwhelmingly to ditch its strict abortion laws in a May referendum -- with more than 66 percent backing a repeal of the constitutional ban.

"It was a resounding affirmation of respect and support for women," said health minister Simon Harris.

"I'm determined that today, now, we begin a new chapter on women's health," he added before introducing the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill 2018 to the lower house of parliament.

The bill would see terminations allowed up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy. There is little indication that lawmakers will stand against the overwhelming mandate of the referendum by failing to pass it.

However, during a three-hour session on Thursday a number of lawmakers registered concerns over the waiting period of "not less than three days" required in the bill.

"I think it's unneccessary, it's patronising, it's patriarchal," said Solidarity party TD Ruth Coppinger -- one of the many to register her disapproval.

It was claimed that such a "cooling off period" would obstruct disabled women, those in abusive relationships or those who travel from rural areas for abortions.

During his introduction Harris said the three day wait was "not unusual" and that "several countries in Europe...have similar provisions."

Objections were noted over aspects of the bill's format and language.

Sinn Fein MP Louise O'Reilly said the fact that offences pertaining to abortion appear at the top of the bill -- before any mention of the legal provision of abortion -- risks "the continuation of the stigmatisation of abortion".

"I find that shocking", she said, also criticising the fact that "there's not a single mention of the word 'abortion' in the bill."

The government wants abortion to be available early next year once it has cleared all the stages in parliament.

On Wednesday, Harris announced preparations were already being made in Ireland's health service to provide abortion services.

