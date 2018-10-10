Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

N.Ireland divide threatens Brexit deal days before crunch summit

Brexit N.Ireland divide threatens deal days before crunch summit

A stark divide over Northern Ireland threatened Wednesday to capsize efforts to negotiate Britain's orderly exit from the European Union.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barnier says post-Brexit Britain will need new administrative controls on trade with Northern Ireland play

Barnier says post-Brexit Britain will need new administrative controls on trade with Northern Ireland

(AFP)

A stark divide over Northern Ireland threatened Wednesday to capsize efforts to negotiate Britain's orderly exit from the European Union.

With less than a week before EU leaders gather in Brussels for a summit billed as Brexit's "moment of truth" the issue remains the main sticking point.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned that both sides must be prepared for a disastrous no-deal Brexit with severe economic consequences.

"Brexit has no added value. None," he told business leaders at a speech in the EU parliament in Brussels.

"It's a negative negotiation. It's a lose-lose game and the result will be important, not just for future relations with the United Kingdom, but for the future of Europe."

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is due in Brussels next week for a pre-planned summit, and has been invited to address fellow EU leaders on the eve of talks on her Brexit plans.

If she can't convince them that she has enough room to manoeuvre to deliver a Brexit deal they feel respects the integrity of the EU single market, negotiations will fall into crisis.

But Barnier's speech dramatically illustrated the size of the challenge by underlining that the EU will insist administrative and customs controls be installed between Northern Ireland and the British mainland.

"Both the EU and the UK exclude having a physical border on the island of Ireland, therefore what will arrive into Northern Ireland will also be arriving in our single market," Barnier said.

"There will be administrative procedures that do not exist today for goods travelling to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK," he warned.

However May insists she will not agree to any encroachment on British sovereignty, her Northern Irish allies in parliament have rejected such procedures, and rivals within her own party may not back her.

'EU colony'

A billboard protesting against a post-Brexit border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, which has become a main sticking point in Britain-EU talks play

A billboard protesting against a post-Brexit border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, which has become a main sticking point in Britain-EU talks

(AFP)

The speech was met with a furious response from Boris Johnson, the former British foreign secretary widely seen as angling for May's job as leader of the Conservative Party.

"This is an important moment. Clearly Number 10 are negotiating a 'backstop' that makes the UK a permanent EU colony," he tweeted, warning that Brussels would control British trade policy indefinitely.

Barnier said the measures would only be a stop-gap while a new trading relationship is agreed with Britain, and would be minimised if London agrees to join a full customs union under EU rules.

But in the meantime, under the EU vision of a Brexit deal, companies on the British mainland shipping goods to Northern Ireland will have to fill out "customs declarations online and in advance".

"The only visible systematic checks between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK would involve scanning the bar codes on lorries or containers, which could be done on ferries or in transit ports," he said.

Meanwhile, existing health checks on farm animals arriving in Northern Irish port would remain in place, but would have to be stepped up to cover 100 percent of shipments rather than the current 10 percent.

DUP threatens budget vote

Arlene Foster, the leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, upon which May depends for her majority play

Arlene Foster, the leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, upon which May depends for her majority

(POOL/AFP/File)

May is under intense pressure to agree an exit deal before March 29 next year, when Britain leaves the EU with or without a negotiated divorce or a plan for future ties.

But the Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), upon which May depends for her majority, threatened to vote down the national budget later this month if she gives away too much, a party source told AFP.

In response, May's spokesman denied a budget vote is a confidence vote that could bring down her government.

Downing Street, meanwhile, confirmed that May's ministers would discuss the Brexit negotiations at their regular cabinet meeting next Tuesday, the day before she heads to Brussels.

A group of senior ministers had already been briefed on the situation earlier this week, with another briefing due on Thursday, a government source said.

Ambassadors from the 27 other EU members are due to meet in Luxembourg on Friday and discuss the Brexit talks with Barnier by videolink.

And previously optimistic diplomatic sources in Brussels are now concerned about the talks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
2 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet
3 Chimamanda Adichie 'Women are still invisible,' warns feminist iconbullet

Related Articles

Politics Liam Fox under pressure to rule out adopting US food standards in Brexit trade deal with Trump
Global Trade Asian markets cautious after US volatility
In United Kingdom Northern Ireland party warns may oppose Brexit deal
Finance Britain could be forced to increase government spending in a no-deal Brexit, IMF says
Politics Insect-filled chocolates, rat hair noodles, and maggoty orange juice: The reality of a Brexit trade deal with Trump
Politics Brexiteers want to recreate the British empire after Brexit, says Vince Cable
Shinzo Abe Japan PM says post-Brexit Britain welcome to join Pacific trade pact
Finance Europe is closing a trading loophole that banks were relying to cope with Brexit
Politics Theresa May is edging closer towards securing a Brexit deal

World

Investigators enter the premises of Belgium's football club Club Brugge, where they undertook searches as part of a larger investigation on tax evasion, money laundering and possible match-fixing
In Belgian Top football rocked by fraud, match-fixing probe
Six months before Britain is due to leave the European Union, gross domestic product (GDP) registered zero growth
United Kingdom UK economy grinds to halt in August
US President Donald Trump, pictured October 9, 2018, has accused China of rampant theft of American technology and used that as justification for imposing punitive tariffs on thousands of products
United States US tightens restrictions on foreign investment in key sectors
Autostrade Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci, pictured August 2018, is one of 12 Autostrade officials who proscutors say should serve 10 years in jail for his negligence in infrastructure upkeep
In Italy Motorway operator chief faces jail for bus crash
X
Advertisement