Iran's Supreme leader appoints Mokhber as interim president after Raisi's death

Raisi was, on Sunday, killed in the crash along with the country’s Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian and some other senior Iranian officials in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan.

Khamenei made the appointment known in a condolence message on the death of Raisi and the others. The leader described Raisi as a popular, capable, hard-working, and indefatigable President, expressing sadness at the “bitter news of his martyrdom”.

Khamenei said that, according to Article 131 of Iran’s Constitution, the first vice president would be appointed at the helm of the executive arm.

