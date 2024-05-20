Iran's Supreme leader appoints Mokhber as interim president after Raisi's death
According to Article 131 of Iran’s Constitution, the first vice president would be appointed at the helm of the executive arm.
Recommended articles
Raisi was, on Sunday, killed in the crash along with the country’s Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian and some other senior Iranian officials in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan.
Khamenei made the appointment known in a condolence message on the death of Raisi and the others. The leader described Raisi as a popular, capable, hard-working, and indefatigable President, expressing sadness at the “bitter news of his martyrdom”.
Khamenei said that, according to Article 131 of Iran’s Constitution, the first vice president would be appointed at the helm of the executive arm.
He said that the first vice president was duty-bound to, in cooperation with the parliament speaker and the judiciary chief, make arrangements for the election of a new president within 50 days.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng