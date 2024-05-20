ADVERTISEMENT
Iran's Supreme leader appoints Mokhber as interim president after Raisi's death

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Article 131 of Iran’s Constitution, the first vice president would be appointed at the helm of the executive arm.

Iran's Supreme leader appoints Mohammad Mokhber as interim president [The Times of Israel]

Raisi was, on Sunday, killed in the crash along with the country’s Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian and some other senior Iranian officials in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan.

Khamenei made the appointment known in a condolence message on the death of Raisi and the others. The leader described Raisi as a popular, capable, hard-working, and indefatigable President, expressing sadness at the “bitter news of his martyrdom”.

Khamenei said that, according to Article 131 of Iran’s Constitution, the first vice president would be appointed at the helm of the executive arm.

He said that the first vice president was duty-bound to, in cooperation with the parliament speaker and the judiciary chief, make arrangements for the election of a new president within 50 days.

News Agency Of Nigeria

