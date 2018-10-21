Iran's industry and roads ministers resign

Pulse.ng logo
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has accepted the resignation of the embattled ministers of industry and roads, a statement on the presidential website said Saturday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, pictured September 2018, thanked the outgoing ministers of industry and roads for their "selfless service" and "sincere efforts" during their tenures play

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, pictured September 2018, thanked the outgoing ministers of industry and roads for their "selfless service" and "sincere efforts" during their tenures

(AFP/File)

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has accepted the resignation of the embattled ministers of industry and roads, a statement on the presidential website said Saturday.

The president thanked industry minister Mohammad Shariatmadari and roads minister Abbas Akhoundi's "selfless service" and "sincere efforts" during their tenures and appointed two acting ministers.

Reza Rahmani, current deputy industries minister, will take over for Shariatmadari and the current governor of Mazandaran, Mohammad Eslami, will become acting roads minister effective immediately, the website said.

The two ministers reportedly handed in their resignations over a month ago as lawmakers were preparing impeachment proceedings against them.

Rumours of Shariatmadari's resignation first surfaced mid-September but were quickly denied by the ministry.

Akhoundi published his resignation letter dated September 1 on Saturday, pointing to a "difference of opinion" as the main cause.

Rouhani's labour and economy ministers were sacked by the parliament in August over their handling of an economic crisis, partly triggered by the withdrawal of the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimpoisition of sanctions.

Rouhani himself was summoned to the parliament to answer questions from lawmakers on August 28, a first in his five years in power, and only the second time for a sitting president.

Lawmakers were also ready to impeach education minister Mohammad Bathaei but called it off on September 2 due to the upcoming school year.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

