Iranian woman bags 2 years imprisonment for publishing photo without headscarf

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman from south-western Iran attracted attention as part of the nationwide protests when the authorities had her shop shut.

According to the network, Zeinab Khenyab was earlier sentenced to three months in prison in December in another case, for “propaganda against the state.” The woman from south-western Iran had attracted attention as part of the nationwide protests when the authorities had her shop shut.

In September 2022, the death of a young Kurdish woman, Jina Mahsa Amini, triggered the largest protests in the history of the Islamic republic. For months, young people, in particular, took to the streets to demonstrate against the Islamic system of rule.

Amini fell into a coma after an allegedly violent clash with the morality police, and died shortly afterwards.

