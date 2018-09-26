Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Iran says Trump 'main culprit' of oil price hikes

Trump Iran says US President 'main culprit' of oil price hikes

US President Donald Trump is the "main culprit" to blame for a recent surge in oil prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"Mr Trump both tries to decrease Iran's oil exports significantly and also wants prices not to go up. These two can't happen together," oil minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh said play

"Mr Trump both tries to decrease Iran's oil exports significantly and also wants prices not to go up. These two can't happen together," oil minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh said

(AFP/File)

US President Donald Trump is the "main culprit" to blame for a recent surge in oil prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Wednesday.

"The main culprit of the price hikes... and the destabilisation of the market is Mr Trump and his disruptive and illegal policies," Zanganeh said on state television, after the US president hit out at OPEC accusing it of "ripping off the rest of the world".

"Mr Trump both tries to decrease Iran's oil exports significantly and also wants prices not to go up. These two can't happen together," Zanganeh said, alluding to US sanctions on Iran's oil sales set to take effect in November.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in May, and his administration imposed a round of sanctions on the Islamic republic in August.

Zanganeh said if Trump wants prices to ease then he has to "stop his unwarranted interference... in the Middle East and not prevent Iran's production and exports".

"It's interesting that Mr Macron also explicitly pointed to this," Zanganeh said, referring to comments by French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after addressing the UN General Assembly, Macron said Iran should be allowed to keep selling oil and called for dialogue as he rejected a US push to isolate the clerical regime.

"It would be good for the price of oil for Iran to be able to sell it," the French leader said. "It's good for peace and it's good for the shape of the international price of oil."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Post-Conflict Mozambique War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi havenbullet
2 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet
3 In Nigeria Pirates kidnap 7 Filipinos, 5 other foreigners from Swiss...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Michael Avenatti reveals client who is 3rd woman to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct
Politics Trump's former national security adviser confirms Gary Cohn stole documents off Trump's desk to keep the US from leaving major trade deals
Politics Trump accuses China of attempting to meddle in the 2018 midterms, tells world leaders 'they do not want me or us to win'
Politics China's latest move shows that it's committed to fighting Trump in the trade war for the long haul
Politics US reportedly moved Patriot missiles to confront threats from Russia and China
Politics How to watch the Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh hearings live — and what to expect
Finance Americans haven't felt this good about the economy in 18 years, but that could be foreshadowing a coming recession
Tech What air pollution does to your body and brain
Tech Merck's CEO is staying on board after he turns 65

World

Pussy Riot punk group activist Pyotr Verzilov (C) with police outside a courthouse in Moscow earlier this year
Pussy Riot Activist 'convinced' was poisoned by Russia
Peter Madsen in a court drawing by Anne Gyrite Schutt made available by Danish news agency Ritzau SCANPIX
In Denmark Danish appeals court upholds sub killer's life sentence
Libyan militiamen loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA), Libya's internationally recognised government, celebrate advances in the south of the capital Tripoli on September 25, 2018
In Libya Government announces Tripoli ceasefire deal
In this file picture, Ioan Ficior is seen leaving the building of the General Romanian Prosecution in Bucharest on October 24, 2013 after being charged with "genocide"
Romania Communist-era prison camp chief dies behind bars
X
Advertisement