Iran rights activist out on three-day prison leave

Mohammadi, 46, was the spokeswoman for the Centre for Human Rights Defenders in Iran and campaigned against the use of the death penalty.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has been granted a three-day leave from prison to visit her ailing father, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported Thursday.

Mohammadi's lawyer, Mahmoud Behzadi told ISNA she left Tehran's Evin prison on Wednesday, adding that the leave was granted "due to her father's deteriorating condition" and that she "must return to prison by Saturday".

Mohammadi, 46, was the spokeswoman for the Centre for Human Rights Defenders in Iran and campaigned against the use of the death penalty.

Initially arrested in 2015, the mother-of-two was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison for "forming and managing an illegal group" among other charges.

Mohammadi reportedly suffers from a neurological disease that causes muscular paralysis.

In October 2016, a group of Iranian lawmakers wrote an open letter to the head of the judiciary urging him "to apply the mercy and clemency of the Islamic republic" and free the activist.

in August 2017, Amnesty International urged EU foreigy policy chief Federica Mogherini to use a visit to Tehran to call for the release of Mohammadi and other jailed human rights activists.

