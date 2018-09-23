Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Iran points finger at Arab separatists for deadly attack

In Iran Government points finger at Arab separatists for deadly attack

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday appeared to blame Arab separatists for a deadly attack on a military parade, accusing an unnamed US-backed Gulf state of supporting them.

  • Published:
Soldiers and a Muslim cleric take cover during an attack on a military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz on September 22, 2018 play

Soldiers and a Muslim cleric take cover during an attack on a military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz on September 22, 2018

(ISNA/AFP)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday appeared to blame Arab separatists for a deadly attack on a military parade, accusing an unnamed US-backed Gulf state of supporting them.

Tehran also summoned diplomats from Denmark, the Netherlands and Britain for allegedly hosting members of the group suspected of links to Saturday's attack near the Iraqi border, which left at least 29 people dead.

Four militants attacked a parade commemorating the beginning of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, launched by Baghdad, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, capital of Khuzestan Province.

Officials and an eyewitness said the gunmen were dressed in Iranian military uniforms and sprayed the crowd with gunfire using weapons they had stashed in a nearby park.

The Islamic State (IS) jihadist group claimed responsibility for the rare assault.

But from early on, Iranian officials saw an Arab separatist movement, the Ahwazi Democratic Popular Front (ADPF) or Al-Ahwazi, as the main suspect.

Map of Iran locating Ahvaz play

Map of Iran locating Ahvaz

(AFP)

"It is absolutely clear to us who has done this, which group it is and to whom they are affiliated," Rouhani said on state television on Sunday, shortly before leaving Tehran for the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Those who have caused this catastrophe ... were Saddam's mercenaries as long as he was alive and then changed masters," he said, referring to late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

"One of the countries in the south of the Persian Gulf took care of their financial, weaponry and political needs."

"All these little mercenary countries we see in this region are backed by America. It is the Americans who incite them," he said.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the attack had been carried out by "terrorists recruited, trained, armed & paid by a foreign regime".

London-based opposition channel Iran International TV on Saturday aired an interview with Yaqoub Hor Altostari, presented as a spokesman for ADPF, indirectly claiming responsibility for the attack and calling it "resistance against legitimate targets".

Diplomats summoned

Iran in response summoned diplomats from Denmark, the Netherlands and Britain to complain about them "hosting some members of the terrorist group" and "double standards in fighting terrorism," the foreign affairs ministry said.

The British charge d'affaires "was told that it is not acceptable that the spokesman for the mercenary Al-Ahwazi group be allowed to claim responsiblity for this terrorist act through a London-based TV network," said the ministry's spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi.

"It is expected that (the Danish and Dutch) governments hand over the perpetrators of this attack and anyone related to them to Iran for a fair trial," he added.

State television gave a toll of 29 dead and 57 wounded, while official news agency IRNA said those killed included women and children who were spectators at the parade.

Three attackers were killed at the scene and the fourth died later of his injuries, said armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi.

IS had claimed the attack via its propaganda mouthpiece Amaq and, according to intelligence monitor SITE, said the attack was in response to Iranian involvement in conflicts across the region.

The Revolutionary Guards accused Shiite-dominated Iran's Sunni arch-rival Saudi Arabia of funding the attackers, while Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also blamed Iran's pro-US rivals.

Khuzestan was a major battleground of the 1980s war with Iraq and it saw unrest in 2005 and 2011, but has since been largely quiet.

Kurdish rebels frequently attack military patrols on the border further north, but attacks on government targets in major cities are rare.

On June 7, 2017 in Tehran, 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in simultaneous attacks on the parliament and on the tomb of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini -- the first inside Iran claimed by IS.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensivebullet
2 Hassan Rouhani Iran vows 'crushing response' after gunmen kill 29 at...bullet
3 In Sudan 2 pilots killed in military jet crash: armybullet

Related Articles

In Iran Timeline of recent attacks by militant groups
Politics Meet the Arab leader in Israel likened to both Martin Luther King Jr. and a 'terrorist'
China Country summons US ambassador over military sanctions
Islamic State IS group claims Iran parade attack: propaganda agency
Hassan Rouhani Iran vows 'crushing response' after gunmen kill 29 at army parade
Opinion A 'Hillbilly' from Arkansas, doing life in Qatar
World Google CEO denies allegations of political bias in search results
Finance Oil slips as OPEC reportedly weighs increasing output
Finance Oil slips as OPEC reportedly weighs increasing output

World

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the world's largest health insurance scheme
India Country launches 'Modicare', world's biggest health scheme
There'll be no Porsche diesels in the future, CEO Oliver Blume says. Instead, the German company will focus on "powerful petrol, hybrid and, from 2019, purely electric vehicles"
Porsche First German carmaker to abandon diesel engines
The popularity of French President Emmanuel Macron has hit its lowest level since the start of his term, according to a major tracker poll published on Sunday, with just 29 percent of respondents satisfied with his leadership.
Emmanuel Macron French President's popularity at record lows
North Kivu, one of the most populated areas of the DRC, is home to a number of armed groups that kill or abduct civilians
In DR Congo A dozen civilians dead in rebel attack: witnesses
X
Advertisement