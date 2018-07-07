Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Iran executes 8 over deadly IS attacks in Tehran

In Tehran Iran executes 8 over deadly IS attacks

Iran has executed eight people convicted over two deadly attacks claimed by the Islamic State group in Tehran last year, the judiciary's news agency said Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A police helicopter flies outside the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran after an attack claimed by the Islamic State group on June 7, 2017 play

A police helicopter flies outside the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran after an attack claimed by the Islamic State group on June 7, 2017

(MIZA NEWS/AFP/File)

Iran has executed eight people convicted over two deadly attacks claimed by the Islamic State group in Tehran last year, the judiciary's news agency said Saturday.

The Iranian men were convicted of collaborating directly with the IS jihadists who carried out the attacks on June 7, 2017, Mizan Online reported.

"They supported them financially and procured arms, while being informed of the aims and the intentions of the terrorist group," the agency said.

It did not specify when the executions took place, but the Tasnim news agency said the sentences were carried out on Saturday.

IS claimed responsibility for the dual attack on Iran's parliament and the shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that killed 17 people and wounded dozens.

The assault was the first and only claimed by the Islamic State group in Tehran.

Iran was targeted for supporting Iraqi and Syrian authorities in their fight against IS and other jihadist groups.

Five assailants died, either in suicide bombings or killed by Iranian security forces.

Legal proceedings continue for others allegedly involved in the attacks, Mizan Online said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet
2 Tham Luang cave Thai military diver dies as rescue window for 12 boys...bullet
3 West Bank Israel blocks EU envoys' visit to school in threatened...bullet

Related Articles

Nuclear Deal Iran's Zarif hails 'will to resist' US pressure
In Iran World powers back oil exports despite US sanctions threat
Merkel German Chancellor says open to international talks on slashing car tariffs
World Cup 2018 Vital stats of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after round of 16
Football Roll on 2022: Asia seeks more World Cup shocks in Qatar
World Cup 2018 Sweden vs Switzerland in numbers
In Belgium Authorities charge 2 over attack plot on Iran opposition in France
Opposition Rally Belgium charges 2 for attack plot on Iran group in France
Football Spain blame game begins after World Cup penalty heartache

World

It was Stephen Ditko who came up with Spider-Man's iconic red and blue suit, complete with web-shooters
Stephen Ditko Spider-Man co-creator, dies at 90
A man holds a placard reading 'Free political prisoners' during a protest called by Catalan pro-independence demonstrators
Pedro Sanchez Spanish PM meets Catalan president to defuse tensions
Most of the boys do not know how to swim and none have scuba experience
Thailand Cave Rescue Boys not ready to dive to freedom as rescuer perishes
Russian state-controlled television channel RT, pictured in Moscow, bowed to pressure from Washington and registered as a foreign agent in the United States in 2017
Moscow US condemns country's efforts to 'stifle' press freedom